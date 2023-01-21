AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 38, North Central 28

Arcadia-Loup City 60, Ravenna 17

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

Bennington 41, Norris 38

Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 32

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Exeter/Milligan 31

Centura 58, Gibbon 13

Chadron 50, Gering 31

Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 18

Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17

Cozad 42, Lexington 32

Deshler 61, Harvard 22

Douglas County West 63, Boys Town 6

Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30

Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31

Franklin 39, Kenesaw 33

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Grand Island Northwest 41

Guardian Angels 61, O’Neill 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47

Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44

Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35

Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24

Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45, Mead 25

Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17

McCool Junction 50, Osceola 32

ADVERTISEMENT

Milford 56, David City 23

Minden 49, Holdrege 26

North Platte 57, McCook 52

Omaha Nation 67, Homer 57

Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Westside 54

Pleasanton 59, Elm Creek 52

Ponca 64, Walthill 18

Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43

Southeast, Wyo. 55, Mitchell 26

Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 26

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Silver Lake 38

Sports

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

  • Florida releases QB Rashada from scholarship to end breakup

    • Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31

    Sutherland 33, Kimball 16

    Waverly 35, Wahoo 34

    Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24

    Wood River 43, Central City 34

    Yutan 62, Palmyra 34

    MAC Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Bayard 49, South Platte 42

    Leyton 42, Garden County 41

    Panhandle Tournament=

    Edgemont, S.D. 43, Morrill 30

    Hay Springs 58, Crawford 42

    RCC Tournament=

    Fifth Place=

    Omaha Mercy 50, Omaha Roncalli 25

    SPVA Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Bridgeport 66, Chase County 23

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.