Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 38, North Central 28
Arcadia-Loup City 60, Ravenna 17
Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31
Bennington 41, Norris 38
Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 32
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Exeter/Milligan 31
Centura 58, Gibbon 13
Chadron 50, Gering 31
Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 18
Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17
Cozad 42, Lexington 32
Deshler 61, Harvard 22
Douglas County West 63, Boys Town 6
Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30
Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31
Franklin 39, Kenesaw 33
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Grand Island Northwest 41
Guardian Angels 61, O’Neill 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47
Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44
Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35
Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24
Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45, Mead 25
Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17
McCool Junction 50, Osceola 32
Milford 56, David City 23
Minden 49, Holdrege 26
North Platte 57, McCook 52
Omaha Nation 67, Homer 57
Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Westside 54
Pleasanton 59, Elm Creek 52
Ponca 64, Walthill 18
Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43
Southeast, Wyo. 55, Mitchell 26
Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 26
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Silver Lake 38
Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31
Sutherland 33, Kimball 16
Waverly 35, Wahoo 34
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24
Wood River 43, Central City 34
Yutan 62, Palmyra 34
MAC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bayard 49, South Platte 42
Leyton 42, Garden County 41
Panhandle Tournament=
Edgemont, S.D. 43, Morrill 30
Hay Springs 58, Crawford 42
RCC Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Omaha Mercy 50, Omaha Roncalli 25
SPVA Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 66, Chase County 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/