Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

Subdistrict A-2=

Elkhorn South 61, Omaha Northwest 46

Subdistrict A-3=

Omaha Burke 68, Grand Island 39

Class B=

Subdistrict B-1=

Beatrice 48, Norris 41

Subdistrict B-2=

Waverly 71, Plattsmouth 29

Subdistrict B-3=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Omaha Duchesne Academy 19

Subdistrict B-4=

Elkhorn North 70, Bennington 24

Subdistrict B-5=

South Sioux City 74, Blair 68

Subdistrict B-6=

York 34, Seward 31

Subdistrict B-7=

Grand Island Northwest 40, McCook 37, OT

Subdistrict B-8=

Scottsbluff 57, Sidney 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

