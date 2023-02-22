Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
Subdistrict A-2=
Elkhorn South 61, Omaha Northwest 46
Subdistrict A-3=
Omaha Burke 68, Grand Island 39
Class B=
Subdistrict B-1=
Beatrice 48, Norris 41
Subdistrict B-2=
Waverly 71, Plattsmouth 29
Subdistrict B-3=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Omaha Duchesne Academy 19
Subdistrict B-4=
Elkhorn North 70, Bennington 24
Subdistrict B-5=
South Sioux City 74, Blair 68
Subdistrict B-6=
York 34, Seward 31
Subdistrict B-7=
Grand Island Northwest 40, McCook 37, OT
Subdistrict B-8=
Scottsbluff 57, Sidney 46
