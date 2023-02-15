Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 38, Manitou Springs 22
Berthoud 55, Sterling 30
Brighton 47, Boulder 36
Broomfield 47, Erie 44
Canon City 48, Mesa Ridge 43
Denver Christian 61, Union Colony Preparatory School 25
Eagle Ridge Academy 38, Manual 27
FMHS 40, Grand Junction Central 35
Far Northeast 61, John F. Kennedy 51
Fort Collins 49, Legacy 44
Fowler 63, Swallows Charter Academy 29
Frederick 61, Thompson Valley 51
George Washington 63, Northfield 44
Hi-Plains 44, Deer Trail 13
Highland 58, Wellington 11
Hoehne 89, John Mall 4
Holly 49, Las Animas 44
Horizon 42, Poudre 39
Idalia 42, Eads 32
Kit Carson 36, Springfield 23
Merino 56, Otis 32
Monarch 62, Loveland 19
Mountain Vista 46, Douglas County 28
Pine Creek 74, Rampart 37
Platte Valley 61, Brush 37
Rangeview 50, Denver North 32
Rocky Mountain 36, Mountain Range 24
Simla 58, Evangelical Christian Academy 29
St. Mary’s 72, La Junta 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/