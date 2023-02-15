AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 38, Manitou Springs 22

Berthoud 55, Sterling 30

Brighton 47, Boulder 36

Broomfield 47, Erie 44

Canon City 48, Mesa Ridge 43

Denver Christian 61, Union Colony Preparatory School 25

Eagle Ridge Academy 38, Manual 27

FMHS 40, Grand Junction Central 35

Far Northeast 61, John F. Kennedy 51

Fort Collins 49, Legacy 44

Fowler 63, Swallows Charter Academy 29

Frederick 61, Thompson Valley 51

George Washington 63, Northfield 44

Hi-Plains 44, Deer Trail 13

Highland 58, Wellington 11

Hoehne 89, John Mall 4

Holly 49, Las Animas 44

Horizon 42, Poudre 39

Idalia 42, Eads 32

Kit Carson 36, Springfield 23

Merino 56, Otis 32

Monarch 62, Loveland 19

Mountain Vista 46, Douglas County 28

Pine Creek 74, Rampart 37

Platte Valley 61, Brush 37

Rangeview 50, Denver North 32

Rocky Mountain 36, Mountain Range 24

Simla 58, Evangelical Christian Academy 29

St. Mary’s 72, La Junta 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.