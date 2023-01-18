AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleview Christian 33, Front Range Baptist 29

Brush 74, Frontier Academy 38

Chaparral 44, Castle View 37

Delta 50, Rifle High School 9

Denver North 63, John F. Kennedy 17

Denver West 62, Hinkley 57

Douglas County 60, Rock Canyon 53

Eaton 37, Valley 14

FMHS 51, Palisade 12

Fort Collins 46, Boulder 8

Fountain-Fort Carson 59, Pine Creek 54

Frederick 59, Skyline High School 19

Glenwood Springs 52, Montrose High School 47

Greeley Central 69, Greeley West 25

Gunnison 50, Crested Butte 30

Hi-Plains 48, Stratton 38

Highlands Ranch 37, ThunderRidge 34

Jefferson Academy 52, St. Mary’s Academy 23

Lake 39, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 30

Legend 49, Heritage 39

Liberty 24, Doherty 0

Mountain View 78, Niwot 13

Platte Valley 56, Timnath 24

Regis Jesuit 80, Ponderosa 15

Rocky Mountain 77, Monarch 62

Summit 39, Buena Vista 36

Swallows Charter Academy 33, Cotopaxi 29

Thompson Valley 72, Severance 41

University 47, Berthoud 39

Wiggins 53, Prairie 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

