Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avonworth 43, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 25

Bethlehem Freedom 45, Chartiers-Houston High School 41

Christian School of York 37, Harrisburg Christian 31

Fels 57, Frankford 46

Laurel 45, Keystone Oaks 44

Linville Hill 39, Harrisburg Academy 29

Neshannock 51, Mohawk 36

Roxborough 44, Palumbo 40

Shady Side Academy 49, Waynesburg Central 19

Class 1A District III=

Quarter Final=

High Point 49, Veritas Academy 43

Mount Calvary 31, Greenwood 21

Class 4A District VI=

Penn Cambria 53, Juniata 40

Somerset 50, Greater Johnstown 45

Class 6A District I=

Methacton 47, Haverford 29

Pennsbury 51, Abington 39

Perkiomen Valley 49, Central Bucks East 42

Souderton 53, Garnet Valley 31

Spring-Ford 64, North Penn 45

Springfield 32, Conestoga 31

Unionville 42, Neshaminy 25

Upper Dublin 40, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 33

WPIAL Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Aliquippa 60, Serra Catholic 56

Burgettstown 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 45

Freedom Area 45, Chartiers-Houston High School 41, OT

Shenango 43, Brentwood 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.