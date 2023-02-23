Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avonworth 43, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 25
Bethlehem Freedom 45, Chartiers-Houston High School 41
Christian School of York 37, Harrisburg Christian 31
Fels 57, Frankford 46
Laurel 45, Keystone Oaks 44
Linville Hill 39, Harrisburg Academy 29
Neshannock 51, Mohawk 36
Roxborough 44, Palumbo 40
Shady Side Academy 49, Waynesburg Central 19
Class 1A District III=
Quarter Final=
High Point 49, Veritas Academy 43
Mount Calvary 31, Greenwood 21
Class 4A District VI=
Penn Cambria 53, Juniata 40
Somerset 50, Greater Johnstown 45
Class 6A District I=
Methacton 47, Haverford 29
Pennsbury 51, Abington 39
Perkiomen Valley 49, Central Bucks East 42
Souderton 53, Garnet Valley 31
Spring-Ford 64, North Penn 45
Springfield 32, Conestoga 31
Unionville 42, Neshaminy 25
Upper Dublin 40, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 33
WPIAL Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Aliquippa 60, Serra Catholic 56
Burgettstown 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 45
Freedom Area 45, Chartiers-Houston High School 41, OT
Shenango 43, Brentwood 39
