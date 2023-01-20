AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aztec 34, Shiprock 15

Clayton 52, Tucumcari 46

Cliff 55, Animas 53

Cloudcroft 43, Carrizozo 26

Cobre 55, McCurdy 17

Cottonwood Classical 45, Bosque School 33

Escalante 60, Questa 24

Gallup 83, Bloomfield 21

Highland 53, Albuquerque Academy 36

Kirtland Central 82, Miyamura 36

Las Cruces 48, Gadsden 30

Los Alamos 64, Moriarty 28

Mayfield 43, Centennial 39

Melrose 69, Logan 67

Native American Community Academy 57, Mountainair 48

Pine Hill 64, Shiprock Northwest 27

Rehoboth 39, Hatch Valley 26

Reserve 62, Magdalena 51

Ruidoso 50, Tularosa 43

Silver 53, Hot Springs 24

Springer 57, Des Moines 26

St. Pius X 46, Belen 32

Tohajilee 70, Ramah 45

Tse Yi Gai 36, Hozho 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

