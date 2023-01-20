Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aztec 34, Shiprock 15
Clayton 52, Tucumcari 46
Cliff 55, Animas 53
Cloudcroft 43, Carrizozo 26
Cobre 55, McCurdy 17
Cottonwood Classical 45, Bosque School 33
Escalante 60, Questa 24
Gallup 83, Bloomfield 21
Highland 53, Albuquerque Academy 36
Kirtland Central 82, Miyamura 36
Las Cruces 48, Gadsden 30
Los Alamos 64, Moriarty 28
Mayfield 43, Centennial 39
Melrose 69, Logan 67
Native American Community Academy 57, Mountainair 48
Pine Hill 64, Shiprock Northwest 27
Rehoboth 39, Hatch Valley 26
Reserve 62, Magdalena 51
Ruidoso 50, Tularosa 43
Silver 53, Hot Springs 24
Springer 57, Des Moines 26
St. Pius X 46, Belen 32
Tohajilee 70, Ramah 45
Tse Yi Gai 36, Hozho 28
