Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Artesia 47, Portales 35
Carlsbad 41, Clovis 24
Des Moines 47, Maxwell 36
Dora 68, Floyd 20
Eldorado 64, West Mesa 47
Grants 45, Belen 39
Hatch Valley 46, Cobre 33
Highland 34, Valencia 32
Hobbs 67, Roswell 24
Hot Springs 46, Socorro 39
Jemez Valley 49, Legacy 35
Lordsburg 35, Tularosa 33
Loving 33, Hagerman 26
Lovington 54, Goddard 45
Melrose 69, Grady 32
Mescalero Apache 41, Capitan 37
Robertson 56, Raton 10
Silver 34, Deming 32
Springer 48, Cimarron 29
Tatum 48, Gateway Christian 30
Tucumcari 55, NMMI 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/