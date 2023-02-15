AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 47, Portales 35

Carlsbad 41, Clovis 24

Des Moines 47, Maxwell 36

Dora 68, Floyd 20

Eldorado 64, West Mesa 47

Grants 45, Belen 39

Hatch Valley 46, Cobre 33

Highland 34, Valencia 32

Hobbs 67, Roswell 24

Hot Springs 46, Socorro 39

Jemez Valley 49, Legacy 35

Lordsburg 35, Tularosa 33

Loving 33, Hagerman 26

Lovington 54, Goddard 45

Melrose 69, Grady 32

Mescalero Apache 41, Capitan 37

Robertson 56, Raton 10

Silver 34, Deming 32

Springer 48, Cimarron 29

Tatum 48, Gateway Christian 30

Tucumcari 55, NMMI 37

___

