Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Class 1A=

Annawan 51, Brimfield 39

Christopher 35, Woodlawn 27

Galena 48, River Ridge 28

Hinckley-Big Rock 33, Harvest Christian Academy 30

Jacksonville Routt 46, Carrollton 34

Mt. Pulaski 58, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 47

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 69, Biggsville West Central 41

Neoga 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 36

Orangeville 64, Morrison 36

Pecatonica 54, Freeport (Aquin) 52

Polo 49, Amboy 43

Shiloh 47, Arcola 39

Willows 45, Walther Christian Academy 33

Class 2A=

Aurora Central Catholic 59, Marengo 36

Byron 78, Winnebago 59

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 60, Julian 25

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52, IC Catholic 36

Eureka 61, Canton 55

Hillsboro 56, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 39

Latin 72, Chicago (Christ the King) 41

Massac County 57, Carterville 33

Monmouth-Roseville 65, Princeton 53

Peotone 70, Fairbury Prairie Central 57

Sherrard 51, Aledo (Mercer County) 31

Stillman Valley 42, Rock Island Alleman 35

Class 3A=

Burlington Central 42, Rockford Boylan 32

Chicago Resurrection 62, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 18

Deerfield 87, Grayslake North 34

Fenwick 43, Amundsen 25

Galesburg 53, Rock Island 46

Geneseo 55, Ottawa 50

Highland 52, Waterloo 49

Lake Forest 51, Grayslake Central 25

    • Lincoln 74, Champaign Central 37

    Mahomet-Seymour 58, Normal West 26

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 39, Crete-Monee 16

    Mattoon 56, Effingham 54

    Montini 71, Glenbard South 33

    Morgan Park 45, Oak Lawn Richards 26

    Mt. Zion 48, Chatham Glenwood 44

    St. Ignatius 69, Payton 35

    Sycamore 49, Kaneland 28

    Westinghouse 46, Northside Prep 34

    Class 4A=

    Geneva 55, Conant 29

    Kenwood 105, Simeon 34

    Libertyville 44, Rolling Meadows 33

    Machesney Park Harlem 44, Hononegah 31

    Rockford Guilford 43, Huntley 40

    United Township High School 50, Joliet West 49

    York 54, Glenbrook North 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

