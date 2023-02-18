Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Class 1A=
Annawan 51, Brimfield 39
Christopher 35, Woodlawn 27
Galena 48, River Ridge 28
Hinckley-Big Rock 33, Harvest Christian Academy 30
Jacksonville Routt 46, Carrollton 34
Mt. Pulaski 58, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 47
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 69, Biggsville West Central 41
Neoga 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 36
Orangeville 64, Morrison 36
Pecatonica 54, Freeport (Aquin) 52
Polo 49, Amboy 43
Shiloh 47, Arcola 39
Willows 45, Walther Christian Academy 33
Class 2A=
Aurora Central Catholic 59, Marengo 36
Byron 78, Winnebago 59
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 60, Julian 25
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52, IC Catholic 36
Eureka 61, Canton 55
Hillsboro 56, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 39
Latin 72, Chicago (Christ the King) 41
Massac County 57, Carterville 33
Monmouth-Roseville 65, Princeton 53
Peotone 70, Fairbury Prairie Central 57
Sherrard 51, Aledo (Mercer County) 31
Stillman Valley 42, Rock Island Alleman 35
Class 3A=
Burlington Central 42, Rockford Boylan 32
Chicago Resurrection 62, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 18
Deerfield 87, Grayslake North 34
Fenwick 43, Amundsen 25
Galesburg 53, Rock Island 46
Geneseo 55, Ottawa 50
Highland 52, Waterloo 49
Lake Forest 51, Grayslake Central 25
Lincoln 74, Champaign Central 37
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Normal West 26
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 39, Crete-Monee 16
Mattoon 56, Effingham 54
Montini 71, Glenbard South 33
Morgan Park 45, Oak Lawn Richards 26
Mt. Zion 48, Chatham Glenwood 44
St. Ignatius 69, Payton 35
Sycamore 49, Kaneland 28
Westinghouse 46, Northside Prep 34
Class 4A=
Geneva 55, Conant 29
Kenwood 105, Simeon 34
Libertyville 44, Rolling Meadows 33
Machesney Park Harlem 44, Hononegah 31
Rockford Guilford 43, Huntley 40
United Township High School 50, Joliet West 49
York 54, Glenbrook North 33
