Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 4A East=
Sub-State 1=
Bishop Miege 57, Ottawa 17
Wamego 73, Iola 17
Sub-State 3=
Labette County 93, Baldwin 76
Class 4A West=
Sub-State 1=
Chapman 47, Clay Center 30
Wellington 44, Abilene 24
Sub-State 2=
Rock Creek 62, Pratt 51
Class 6A East=
Sub-State 2=
BV North 77, SM East 47
Sub-State 3=
Olathe North 50, BV West 37
Sub-State 4=
Olathe West 49, Gardner-Edgerton 32
Class 6A West=
Sub-State 1=
Derby 80, Lawrence Free State 9
Sub-State 2=
Liberal 46, Junction City 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/