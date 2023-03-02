AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 4A East=

Sub-State 1=

Bishop Miege 57, Ottawa 17

Wamego 73, Iola 17

Sub-State 3=

Labette County 93, Baldwin 76

Class 4A West=

Sub-State 1=

Chapman 47, Clay Center 30

Wellington 44, Abilene 24

Sub-State 2=

Rock Creek 62, Pratt 51

Class 6A East=

Sub-State 2=

BV North 77, SM East 47

Sub-State 3=

Olathe North 50, BV West 37

Sub-State 4=

Olathe West 49, Gardner-Edgerton 32

Class 6A West=

Sub-State 1=

Derby 80, Lawrence Free State 9

Sub-State 2=

Liberal 46, Junction City 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

