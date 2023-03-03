AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 3A=

Anderson County=

Santa Fe Trail 46, Osage City 37

Girard=

Cherryvale 61, Galena 50

Frontenac 55, Girard 41

Lakin=

Cimarron 37, Colby 25

Goodland 56, Holcomb 20

Lyons=

Cheney 52, Halstead 41

Hesston 52, Haven 38

Marysville=

Riley County 39, Atchison County 36

Perry-Lecompton=

Silver Lake 63, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28

Russell=

Phillipsburg 66, Norton 47

Southeast Saline 48, Hoisington 34

Class 1A Div I=

Goessel=

Canton-Galva 51, Elyria Christian 38

Sylvan-Lucas 54, Rural Vista 47

Kinsley=

South Gray 54, Spearville 42

Little River=

Central Plains 48, Pretty Prairie 46

Onaga=

Centralia 36, Burlingame 23

Doniphan West 43, Troy 19

Oswego=

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 56, Crest 24

Olpe 64, Flinthills 43

Oxford=

Norwich 59, Central Christian 31

Wichita Classical 41, Oxford 27

Quinter=

Quinter 53, Ness City 39

St. Francis 39, Oberlin-Decatur 35

Washington County=

Frankfort 53, Clifton-Clyde 45

Osborne 70, Rock Hills 58

Class 1A Div II=

Axtell=

Hanover 58, Axtell 5

Linn 69, Kansas Deaf 15

Burrton=

Hutchinson Central Christian 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14

Tescott=

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Tescott 25

Thunder Ridge 51, Northern Valley 25

Western Plains=

Wilson 56, Chase 32

Wheatland/Grinnell=

Golden Plains 42, Dighton 30

Wallace County 57, Wheatland-Grinnell 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

