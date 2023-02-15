AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 55, Amery 53

Aquinas 57, Winona Cotter, Minn. 48

Arrowhead 74, Mukwonago 36

Assumption 50, Pacelli 40

Athens 73, Pittsville 68

Augusta 49, Independence 33

Baldwin-Woodville 57, Saint Croix Central 29

Bangor 57, Brookwood 22

Brillion 49, Wrightstown 28

Brookfield Academy 85, Saint Francis 34

Bruce 46, Birchwood 44

Cambridge 70, Wisconsin Heights 38

Cashton 49, Wonewoc-Center 42

Cedarburg 96, Slinger 57

Chippewa Falls 47, Medford Area 44

Clear Lake 56, Frederic 39

Coleman 76, Suring 35

Cuba City 59, Platteville 53

Darlington 47, Boscobel 41

Fall Creek 63, Cameron, W.Va. 38

Gillett 52, Crivitz 42

Grantsburg 57, Unity 32

Gresham Community 50, Elcho 18

Hartford Union 71, West Bend West 43

Homestead 67, Grafton 47

Hortonville 67, Fond du Lac 61

Iola-Scandinavia 53, Rosholt 39

Iowa-Grant 61, De Soto 20

Kettle Moraine 83, Catholic Memorial 43

La Crosse Central 68, Sparta 53

Laconia 61, Lomira 29

Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 26

Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 4

Lincoln 67, Blair-Taylor 65

Luther 63, Arcadia 43

Marathon 53, Amherst 50

Menasha 53, Ashwaubenon 35

Milw. Washington 39, Chesterton 28

Milwaukee DSHA 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Milwaukee South 41, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 15

Monticello 68, Madison Abundant Life 63

    • New Auburn 63, Lake Holcombe 21

    Niagara 52, Florence 38

    Northwood 31, Shell Lake 28

    Oconomowoc 57, Muskego 29

    Omro 48, St. Marys Springs 38

    Oshkosh North 53, Shawano 44

    Parkview 48, Heritage Christian 36

    Port Edwards 39, Marion 36

    Prescott 45, Ellsworth 43

    Racine Lutheran 52, Shoreland Lutheran 51

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 42, Drummond 30

    Richland Center 51, Highland 45

    River Valley 73, Pecatonica 61

    Salam School 54, Faith Christian 33

    Shiocton 59, Little Chute 32

    Siren 50, Webster 41

    Somerset 54, Osceola 51

    Stevens Point 79, Rhinelander 55

    The Prairie School 74, Brown Deer 67

    Tomahawk 29, Rib Lake 25

    Union Grove 72, Burlington 41

    University Lake/Trinity 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27

    Waterford 52, Badger 51

    Waukesha West 86, Waukesha North 39

    Wauwatosa East 61, Brookfield Central 55

    West Bend East 71, Whitefish Bay 62

    Westosha Central 43, Delavan-Darien 41

    Wild Rose 51, Princeton/Green Lake 46

    Wilmot Union 54, Elkhorn Area 48

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Campbellsport 37

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Laona-Wabeno 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

