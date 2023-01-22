Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 73, St. Cloud 34
Arlington, S.D. 63, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Mahnomen/Waubun 54
Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40
Castlewood, S.D. 41, Pipestone 39
Chatfield 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
Crosby-Ironton 81, Holdingford 55
Detroit Lakes 52, Rocori 28
Eagan 50, Moorhead 36
Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 60, Adrian/Ellsworth 26
Estelline/Hendricks, S.D. 54, Dawson-Boyd 25
Fillmore Central 55, Cannon Falls 29
Goodhue 76, La Crescent 33
Hancock 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 60
Hayfield 56, Rushford-Peterson 52
Hermantown 77, Princeton 72
Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45
Legacy Christian 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 29
Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38
Minneapolis Edison 49, St. Paul Humboldt 48
Minneapolis North 42, Apple Valley 39
Minnewaska 35, Litchfield 33
Mound Westonka 67, Minneapolis Washburn 34
New Life Academy 37, Wabasha-Kellogg 30
Pelican Rapids 48, Frazee 30
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 55, Lake City 52
Prior Lake 68, Farmington 52
Proctor 66, Hibbing 29
St. James Area 71, New Ulm Cathedral 56
St. Paul Como Park 77, Minneapolis South 22
Stewartville 81, Caledonia 59
Triton 73, St. Charles 50
Wahpeton, N.D. 71, Breckenridge 62
Watertown-Mayer 66, Blake 22
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minnehaha Academy vs. Duluth Marshall, ccd.
