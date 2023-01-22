AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 73, St. Cloud 34

Arlington, S.D. 63, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Mahnomen/Waubun 54

Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40

Castlewood, S.D. 41, Pipestone 39

Chatfield 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Crosby-Ironton 81, Holdingford 55

Detroit Lakes 52, Rocori 28

Eagan 50, Moorhead 36

Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 60, Adrian/Ellsworth 26

Estelline/Hendricks, S.D. 54, Dawson-Boyd 25

Fillmore Central 55, Cannon Falls 29

Goodhue 76, La Crescent 33

Hancock 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 60

Hayfield 56, Rushford-Peterson 52

Hermantown 77, Princeton 72

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45

Legacy Christian 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 29

Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38

Minneapolis Edison 49, St. Paul Humboldt 48

Minneapolis North 42, Apple Valley 39

Minnewaska 35, Litchfield 33

Mound Westonka 67, Minneapolis Washburn 34

New Life Academy 37, Wabasha-Kellogg 30

Pelican Rapids 48, Frazee 30

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 55, Lake City 52

Prior Lake 68, Farmington 52

Proctor 66, Hibbing 29

St. James Area 71, New Ulm Cathedral 56

St. Paul Como Park 77, Minneapolis South 22

Stewartville 81, Caledonia 59

Triton 73, St. Charles 50

Wahpeton, N.D. 71, Breckenridge 62

Watertown-Mayer 66, Blake 22

    • Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 44

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Minnehaha Academy vs. Duluth Marshall, ccd.

    ___

