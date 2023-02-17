AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

February 17, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 49, Sacred Heart 35

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49, Sacred Heart 35

Breckenridge 43, Pelican Rapids 40

Chisago Lakes 50, Big Lake 39

Cromwell 60, Carlton 18

Detroit Lakes 54, Aitkin 28

Duluth East 62, Hibbing 37

Eagan 65, Apple Valley 13

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Dassel-Cokato 40

Edgerton 71, Red Rock Central 20

Ely 66, North Woods 41

Esko 77, Hermantown 56

Floodwood 69, Wrenshall 36

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 80, New Ulm Cathedral 28

Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 44

Grand Rapids 59, Superior, Wis. 50

High School for Recording Arts 62, Hmong Academy 47

Hills-Beaver Creek 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51

Hinckley-Finlayson 51, Rush City 45

Houston 49, Spring Grove 48

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 64, Ortonville 21

Kingsland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

Kittson County Central 63, Fertile-Beltrami 52

Lake of the Woods 57, Warroad 36

Lanesboro 64, AC/GE 41

Mankato East 66, Mankato West 47

Maple River 51, Sibley East 50

Maranatha Christian 75, Concordia Academy 40

Minneapolis Roosevelt 76, Minneapolis Edison 29

Minneapolis South 52, Breck 41

Minneapolis Southwest 66, Columbia Heights 22

Minneapolis Washburn 46, Minneapolis North 32

Montevideo 53, Melrose 43

Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Bigfork 23

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 66, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 28

    • Nevis 60, Hill City/Northland 21

    Norwood-Young America 63, Medford 33

    Park (Cottage Grove) 39, Irondale 36

    Perham 69, Hawley 49

    Pipestone 71, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Pine Island 21

    Roseville 68, Mounds View 51

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Rocori 39

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Martin County West 54

    South Ridge 69, Two Harbors 51

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70, Heritage Christian Academy 18

    Spectrum 41, Rockford 23

    St. Croix Lutheran 81, New Life Academy 12

    St. Michael-Albertville 82, Buffalo 35

    St. Paul Central 42, Washington Tech 37

    Stewartville 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48

    Underwood 61, Lake Park-Audubon 29

    Waseca 51, Belle Plaine 35

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, United South Central 17

    Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 52, OT

    Win-E-Mac 45, Blackduck 41

    Windom 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56

    Winona 58, Austin 57

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brooklyn Center vs. Minneapolis Henry, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

