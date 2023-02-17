Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 49, Sacred Heart 35
Breckenridge 43, Pelican Rapids 40
Chisago Lakes 50, Big Lake 39
Cromwell 60, Carlton 18
Detroit Lakes 54, Aitkin 28
Duluth East 62, Hibbing 37
Eagan 65, Apple Valley 13
Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Dassel-Cokato 40
Edgerton 71, Red Rock Central 20
Ely 66, North Woods 41
Esko 77, Hermantown 56
Floodwood 69, Wrenshall 36
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 80, New Ulm Cathedral 28
Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 44
Grand Rapids 59, Superior, Wis. 50
High School for Recording Arts 62, Hmong Academy 47
Hills-Beaver Creek 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51
Hinckley-Finlayson 51, Rush City 45
Houston 49, Spring Grove 48
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 64, Ortonville 21
Kingsland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
Kittson County Central 63, Fertile-Beltrami 52
Lake of the Woods 57, Warroad 36
Lanesboro 64, AC/GE 41
Mankato East 66, Mankato West 47
Maple River 51, Sibley East 50
Maranatha Christian 75, Concordia Academy 40
Minneapolis Roosevelt 76, Minneapolis Edison 29
Minneapolis South 52, Breck 41
Minneapolis Southwest 66, Columbia Heights 22
Minneapolis Washburn 46, Minneapolis North 32
Montevideo 53, Melrose 43
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Bigfork 23
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 66, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 28
Nevis 60, Hill City/Northland 21
Norwood-Young America 63, Medford 33
Park (Cottage Grove) 39, Irondale 36
Perham 69, Hawley 49
Pipestone 71, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Pine Island 21
Roseville 68, Mounds View 51
Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Rocori 39
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Martin County West 54
South Ridge 69, Two Harbors 51
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70, Heritage Christian Academy 18
Spectrum 41, Rockford 23
St. Croix Lutheran 81, New Life Academy 12
St. Michael-Albertville 82, Buffalo 35
St. Paul Central 42, Washington Tech 37
Stewartville 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48
Underwood 61, Lake Park-Audubon 29
Waseca 51, Belle Plaine 35
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, United South Central 17
Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 52, OT
Win-E-Mac 45, Blackduck 41
Windom 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56
Winona 58, Austin 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooklyn Center vs. Minneapolis Henry, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/