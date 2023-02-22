AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 31, Cardinal O’Hara 29

Barrack Hebrew 56, Kimberton Waldorf School 27

Camp Hill Trinity 38, Northern Lebanon 33

South Williamsport 69, Wyalusing 38

Class 2A District II=

Quarterfinal=

Scranton Holy Cross 37, Blue Ridge 25

Class 4A District III=

First Round=

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Bermudian Springs 37

Class 5A District I=

Gwynedd Mercy 48, Upper Moreland 34

Class 5A District III=

First Round=

Manheim Central 47, Warwick 26

Susquehannock 51, Lampeter-Strasburg 48

West York 43, Red Land 29

York Suburban 47, Shippensburg 37

Class 6A District II=

Quarterfinal=

Williamsport 54, Delaware Valley 18

WPIAL Class 4A=

Quarterfinals=

Beaver Area 58, West Mifflin 32

Belle Vernon 33, Greensburg Salem 27

Highlands 54, Laurel Highlands 34

Knoch 53, Hopewell 21

WPIAL Class 5A=

Quarterfinals=

McKeesport 62, Penn Hills 29

Oakland Catholic 53, Kiski Area 16

Trinity 68, Greater Latrobe 61

Woodland Hills 53, Armstrong 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

