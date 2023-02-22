Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 31, Cardinal O’Hara 29
Barrack Hebrew 56, Kimberton Waldorf School 27
Camp Hill Trinity 38, Northern Lebanon 33
South Williamsport 69, Wyalusing 38
Class 2A District II=
Quarterfinal=
Scranton Holy Cross 37, Blue Ridge 25
Class 4A District III=
First Round=
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Bermudian Springs 37
Class 5A District I=
Gwynedd Mercy 48, Upper Moreland 34
Class 5A District III=
First Round=
Manheim Central 47, Warwick 26
Susquehannock 51, Lampeter-Strasburg 48
West York 43, Red Land 29
York Suburban 47, Shippensburg 37
Class 6A District II=
Quarterfinal=
Williamsport 54, Delaware Valley 18
WPIAL Class 4A=
Quarterfinals=
Beaver Area 58, West Mifflin 32
Belle Vernon 33, Greensburg Salem 27
Highlands 54, Laurel Highlands 34
Knoch 53, Hopewell 21
WPIAL Class 5A=
Quarterfinals=
McKeesport 62, Penn Hills 29
Oakland Catholic 53, Kiski Area 16
Trinity 68, Greater Latrobe 61
Woodland Hills 53, Armstrong 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/