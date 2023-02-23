Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
Subdistrict A-1=
Gretna 73, Omaha Marian 49
Millard South 69, Norfolk 24
Subdistrict A-2=
Bellevue West 77, Elkhorn South 43
Lincoln Southwest 52, Papillion-LaVista 40
Subdistrict A-3=
Lincoln High 68, Omaha Burke 23
Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Benson 36
Subdistrict A-4=
Millard North 65, Omaha South 14
Omaha Central 67, Lincoln Southeast 57
Subdistrict A-5=
Bellevue East 74, Omaha North 39
Kearney 57, Papillion-LaVista South 41
Subdistrict A-6=
Lincoln Pius X 31, Columbus 28
Subdistrict A-7=
Lincoln East 73, Westview 48
Millard West 60, Omaha Westside 42
