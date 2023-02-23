Wednesday’s Scores

AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

Subdistrict A-1=

Gretna 73, Omaha Marian 49

Millard South 69, Norfolk 24

Subdistrict A-2=

Bellevue West 77, Elkhorn South 43

Lincoln Southwest 52, Papillion-LaVista 40

Subdistrict A-3=

Lincoln High 68, Omaha Burke 23

Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Benson 36

Subdistrict A-4=

Millard North 65, Omaha South 14

Omaha Central 67, Lincoln Southeast 57

Subdistrict A-5=

Bellevue East 74, Omaha North 39

Kearney 57, Papillion-LaVista South 41

Subdistrict A-6=

Lincoln Pius X 31, Columbus 28

Subdistrict A-7=

Lincoln East 73, Westview 48

Millard West 60, Omaha Westside 42

