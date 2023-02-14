AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 78, Oak Glen 38

Independence 51, Liberty Raleigh 21

Jefferson Christian, Va. 64, Mercer Christian 59

Parkersburg South 67, Bridgeport 60, 2OT

Philip Barbour 46, Grafton 34

PikeView 43, Bluefield 37

Sissonville 55, Poca 30

South Harrison 47, Clay-Battelle 36

Spring Mills 63, Jefferson 49

Spring Valley 67, George Washington 54

Summers County 59, Greenbrier West 34

Tucker County 56, Pendleton County 54

Wayne 69, Scott 48

Williamstown 68, Calhoun County 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

