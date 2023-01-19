AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 75, Madonna 24

Fairmont Senior 59, Preston 49

Greenbrier West 73, Montcalm 32

Lewis County 50, Bridgeport 48

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 41, Washington 37

North Marion 52, Robert C. Byrd 47

Poca 55, Buffalo 29

Ravenswood 68, Tyler Consolidated 36

Ravenswood 71, Harwood Southern, Md. 41

Ritchie County 59, Charleston Catholic 49

Sherman 48, Hannan 12

Sissonville 71, Saint Joseph Central 57

Wheeling Central 59, Magnolia 41

Wheeling Park 83, Parkersburg 68

Wyoming East 49, Summers County 41

___

