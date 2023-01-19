Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 75, Madonna 24
Fairmont Senior 59, Preston 49
Greenbrier West 73, Montcalm 32
Lewis County 50, Bridgeport 48
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 41, Washington 37
North Marion 52, Robert C. Byrd 47
Poca 55, Buffalo 29
Ravenswood 68, Tyler Consolidated 36
Ravenswood 71, Harwood Southern, Md. 41
Ritchie County 59, Charleston Catholic 49
Sherman 48, Hannan 12
Sissonville 71, Saint Joseph Central 57
Wheeling Central 59, Magnolia 41
Wheeling Park 83, Parkersburg 68
Wyoming East 49, Summers County 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/