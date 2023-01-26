Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 30, Mastery Charter South 20
Engineering And Science 57, Constitution 22
Fels 83, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 15
Freire Charter 56, Mastery Charter North 28
Greensburg Salem 45, Laurel Highlands 44
Masterman 39, Dobbins/Randolph 31
Northeastern 63, Donegal 24
Palumbo 38, Franklin Towne Charter 20
Parkway West 52, Hill-Freedman 23
Penn Treaty 52, Frankford 32
Philadelphia Central 64, Gratz 18
Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 47, Sayre 42
Philadelphia George Washington 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 27
Philadelphia High School for Girls 57, Motivation 32
Philadelphia Northeast 36, Hardy Williams 32
Pittsburgh Obama 62, Brashear 37
Roxborough 42, Martin Luther King 25
String Theory Schools 44, KIPP Dubois 21
Tacony Academy 43, Overbrook 17
Taylor Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Trinity 51, Montour 28
Westinghouse 44, Carrick 10
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/