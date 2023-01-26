AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 30, Mastery Charter South 20

Engineering And Science 57, Constitution 22

Fels 83, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 15

Freire Charter 56, Mastery Charter North 28

Greensburg Salem 45, Laurel Highlands 44

Masterman 39, Dobbins/Randolph 31

Northeastern 63, Donegal 24

Palumbo 38, Franklin Towne Charter 20

Parkway West 52, Hill-Freedman 23

Penn Treaty 52, Frankford 32

Philadelphia Central 64, Gratz 18

Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 47, Sayre 42

Philadelphia George Washington 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 27

Philadelphia High School for Girls 57, Motivation 32

Philadelphia Northeast 36, Hardy Williams 32

Pittsburgh Obama 62, Brashear 37

Roxborough 42, Martin Luther King 25

String Theory Schools 44, KIPP Dubois 21

Tacony Academy 43, Overbrook 17

Taylor Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Trinity 51, Montour 28

Westinghouse 44, Carrick 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

