Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 39, Gilbert Classical Academy 29, 2OT
Avondale Westview 47, Glendale 18
Bradshaw Mountain 50, Lee Williams High School 48
Buckeye 66, Yuma Kofa 22
Campo Verde 60, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 46
Casteel High School 61, Casa Grande 33
Desert Heights Prep 28, Anthem Prep 26
Elfrida Valley 38, San Simon 26
Grand Canyon 49, Seligman 23
Joseph City 67, Keams Canyon Hopi 47
Lincoln 43, North Valley Christian Academy 13
Mountainside 41, Kearny Ray 25
Patagonia 50, Phoenix School-Deaf 14
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Willow Canyon 26
Phoenix Horizon 63, Scottsdale Chaparral 41
Scottsdale Notre Dame 66, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 24
Show Low 55, Lakeside Blue Ridge 27
St. Johns 61, Pinon 24
The Gregory School 39, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 17
Tucson Desert Christian 45, Sequoia Pathway 7
Youngker High School 55, Phoenix Washington 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/