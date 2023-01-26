AP NEWS
    Wednesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Arete-Mesa Prep 39, Gilbert Classical Academy 29, 2OT

    Avondale Westview 47, Glendale 18

    Bradshaw Mountain 50, Lee Williams High School 48

    Buckeye 66, Yuma Kofa 22

    Campo Verde 60, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 46

    Casteel High School 61, Casa Grande 33

    Desert Heights Prep 28, Anthem Prep 26

    Elfrida Valley 38, San Simon 26

    Grand Canyon 49, Seligman 23

    Joseph City 67, Keams Canyon Hopi 47

    Lincoln 43, North Valley Christian Academy 13

    Mountainside 41, Kearny Ray 25

    Patagonia 50, Phoenix School-Deaf 14

    Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Willow Canyon 26

    Phoenix Horizon 63, Scottsdale Chaparral 41

    Scottsdale Notre Dame 66, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 24

    Show Low 55, Lakeside Blue Ridge 27

    St. Johns 61, Pinon 24

    The Gregory School 39, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 17

    Tucson Desert Christian 45, Sequoia Pathway 7

    Youngker High School 55, Phoenix Washington 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

