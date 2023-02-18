AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kayenta Monument Valley 71, Chandler Valley Christian 37

AIA Class 3A State Championship=

Second Round=

Chinle 61, Pusch Ridge Christian 35

Show Low 49, Thatcher 38

Snowflake 45, Gilbert Christian 40

Tuba City 68, Phoenix Bourgade 52

Whiteriver Alchesay 67, Wickenburg 30

Yuma Catholic 46, Page 40

AIA Class 2A State Championship=

First Round=

Gilbert Leading Edge 41, Bisbee 39, OT

Phoenix Country Day 73, Arete-Mesa Prep 27

Pima 54, Benson 29

San Carlos 74, Glendale Prep 26

Sedona Red Rock 72, Phoenix Christian 35

St. Johns 56, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 52

Valley Sanders 63, Miami 51

AIA Class 1A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Joseph City 47, St. David 36

Rock Point 59, Ft. Thomas 35

AIA Open State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Perry 75, Phoenix Pinnacle 65

Phoenix Desert Vista 66, Tucson Salpointe 48

Phoenix Xavier 66, Tempe McClintock 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

