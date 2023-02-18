Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kayenta Monument Valley 71, Chandler Valley Christian 37
AIA Class 3A State Championship=
Second Round=
Chinle 61, Pusch Ridge Christian 35
Show Low 49, Thatcher 38
Snowflake 45, Gilbert Christian 40
Tuba City 68, Phoenix Bourgade 52
Whiteriver Alchesay 67, Wickenburg 30
Yuma Catholic 46, Page 40
AIA Class 2A State Championship=
First Round=
Gilbert Leading Edge 41, Bisbee 39, OT
Phoenix Country Day 73, Arete-Mesa Prep 27
Pima 54, Benson 29
San Carlos 74, Glendale Prep 26
Sedona Red Rock 72, Phoenix Christian 35
St. Johns 56, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 52
Valley Sanders 63, Miami 51
AIA Class 1A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Joseph City 47, St. David 36
Rock Point 59, Ft. Thomas 35
AIA Open State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Perry 75, Phoenix Pinnacle 65
Phoenix Desert Vista 66, Tucson Salpointe 48
Phoenix Xavier 66, Tempe McClintock 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/