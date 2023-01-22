Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 60, Mohave Valley River Valley 20
Ash Fork 37, El Capitan 30
Chinle 68, Ganado 44
Coolidge 58, Globe 22
Gilbert Christian 53, Florence 36
Kingman 37, Odyssey Institute 26
Patagonia 52, Kearny Ray 27
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Accelerated 49
Phoenix Desert Vista 61, Corona Del Sol 33
Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Winslow 49
Safford 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 26
Tombstone 31, Duncan 17
Whiteriver Alchesay 44, Tuba City 42
Williams 76, Grand Canyon 44
___
