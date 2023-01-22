AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 60, Mohave Valley River Valley 20

Ash Fork 37, El Capitan 30

Chinle 68, Ganado 44

Coolidge 58, Globe 22

Gilbert Christian 53, Florence 36

Kingman 37, Odyssey Institute 26

Patagonia 52, Kearny Ray 27

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Accelerated 49

Phoenix Desert Vista 61, Corona Del Sol 33

Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Winslow 49

Safford 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 26

Tombstone 31, Duncan 17

Whiteriver Alchesay 44, Tuba City 42

Williams 76, Grand Canyon 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

