AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 54, North Schuylkill 44

Altoona 41, Erie McDowell 39

Berlin-Brothersvalley 58, Northern Bedford 31

Bethlehem Catholic 48, Bangor 35

California 62, West Chester Christian 59

Fairview 38, Harbor Creek 32

Jamestown 53, Commodore Perry 21

Kennedy Catholic 73, Maplewood 33

Lakeview 36, Cambridge Springs 33

Marian Catholic 40, Tri-Valley 19

Mercyhurst Prep 48, Wilmington 33

Northern Lehigh 62, Minersville 52

Sharpsville 42, Greenville 34

Warren 47, Conneaut Area 37

PIAA Class 6A District I=

Championship=

Perkiomen Valley 48, Haverford 44

Playback=

Souderton 39, Springfield 32

Spring-Ford 50, Pennsbury 33

PIAA Class 5A District I=

Championship=

Bayard Rustin High School 54, Villa Maria 43

PIAA Class 5A District II=

Championship=

Pittston Area 36, Abington Heights 32

PIAA Class 4A District IV=

Consolation/Third Place=

Lewisburg 47, Shamokin 39, OT

PIAA Class 3A District II=

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunmore 50, Holy Redeemer 30

PIAA Class 3A District IV=

Championship=

Mount Carmel 37, Loyalsock 32

Consolation/Third Place=

Bloomsburg 55, Southern Columbia 50

PIAA Class 2A District IX=

Championship=

Redbank Valley 61, Moniteau 35

Sub-Regional=

Championship=

Chestnut Ridge 36, Karns City 17

PIAA Class 1A District IX=

Sports

  • Ex-Raider Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints

  • AP source: Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs

  • MLB shift limits raising batter spirits and averages so far

  • NFL combine a TV spectacle, moneymaker; value under scrutiny

    • Championship=

    Otto-Eldred 45, Elk County Catholic 40

    WPIAL Class 5A=

    Championship=

    South Fayette 64, Oakland Catholic 49

    WPIAL Class 4A=

    Championship=

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Blackhawk 35

    WPIAL Class 1A=

    Championship=

    Union Area 52, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 35

    __

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.