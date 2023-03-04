Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 54, North Schuylkill 44
Altoona 41, Erie McDowell 39
Berlin-Brothersvalley 58, Northern Bedford 31
Bethlehem Catholic 48, Bangor 35
California 62, West Chester Christian 59
Fairview 38, Harbor Creek 32
Jamestown 53, Commodore Perry 21
Kennedy Catholic 73, Maplewood 33
Lakeview 36, Cambridge Springs 33
Marian Catholic 40, Tri-Valley 19
Mercyhurst Prep 48, Wilmington 33
Northern Lehigh 62, Minersville 52
Sharpsville 42, Greenville 34
Warren 47, Conneaut Area 37
PIAA Class 6A District I=
Championship=
Perkiomen Valley 48, Haverford 44
Playback=
Souderton 39, Springfield 32
Spring-Ford 50, Pennsbury 33
PIAA Class 5A District I=
Championship=
Bayard Rustin High School 54, Villa Maria 43
PIAA Class 5A District II=
Championship=
Pittston Area 36, Abington Heights 32
PIAA Class 4A District IV=
Consolation/Third Place=
Lewisburg 47, Shamokin 39, OT
PIAA Class 3A District II=
Dunmore 50, Holy Redeemer 30
PIAA Class 3A District IV=
Championship=
Mount Carmel 37, Loyalsock 32
Consolation/Third Place=
Bloomsburg 55, Southern Columbia 50
PIAA Class 2A District IX=
Championship=
Redbank Valley 61, Moniteau 35
Sub-Regional=
Championship=
Chestnut Ridge 36, Karns City 17
PIAA Class 1A District IX=
Championship=
Otto-Eldred 45, Elk County Catholic 40
WPIAL Class 5A=
Championship=
South Fayette 64, Oakland Catholic 49
WPIAL Class 4A=
Championship=
Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Blackhawk 35
WPIAL Class 1A=
Championship=
Union Area 52, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/