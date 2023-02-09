Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Community 39, Madawaska 23
Dirigo 39, Mountain Valley 21
Freeport 65, Fryeburg Academy 57
Gray-New Gloucester 43, Greely 36
Hall-Dale 64, Monmouth Academy 35
Machias 63, Narraguagus 53
Mattanawcook Academy 60, George Stevens 27
Mt. Abram 62, Buckfield 41
North Haven Community 40, Temple Academy 31
North Yarmouth Academy 57, Sacopee Valley 19
Richmond 62, Boothbay Region 23
Seacoast Christian School 49, St. Dominic Regional 35
South Aroostook Community 87, Katahdin 50
Stearns 47, Schenck 43
Sumner Memorial 35, Deer Isle-Stonington 34
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 46, Waynflete 28
Valley 63, Greenville 21
Wells 48, York 44
Wisdom 63, Washburn District 14
Woodland 66, Piscataquis Community 12
Yarmouth 56, Poland Regional/Whittier 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/