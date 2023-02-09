AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Community 39, Madawaska 23

Dirigo 39, Mountain Valley 21

Freeport 65, Fryeburg Academy 57

Gray-New Gloucester 43, Greely 36

Hall-Dale 64, Monmouth Academy 35

Machias 63, Narraguagus 53

Mattanawcook Academy 60, George Stevens 27

Mt. Abram 62, Buckfield 41

North Haven Community 40, Temple Academy 31

North Yarmouth Academy 57, Sacopee Valley 19

Richmond 62, Boothbay Region 23

Seacoast Christian School 49, St. Dominic Regional 35

South Aroostook Community 87, Katahdin 50

Stearns 47, Schenck 43

Sumner Memorial 35, Deer Isle-Stonington 34

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 46, Waynflete 28

Valley 63, Greenville 21

Wells 48, York 44

Wisdom 63, Washburn District 14

Woodland 66, Piscataquis Community 12

Yarmouth 56, Poland Regional/Whittier 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

