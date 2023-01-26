AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Booker T. Washington 40, Great Bridge 37

Briar Woods 60, Riverside 51

Buckingham County 63, Rustburg 21

Carlisle 53, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 46

Franklin 54, Surry County 49

George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Graham 34

Lightridge 41, Loudoun County 35

Loudoun Valley 56, Dominion 22

Richlands 46, Honaker 39

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Deep Creek 40

Windsor 50, Appomattox Regional GS 6

