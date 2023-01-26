Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Booker T. Washington 40, Great Bridge 37
Briar Woods 60, Riverside 51
Buckingham County 63, Rustburg 21
Carlisle 53, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 46
Franklin 54, Surry County 49
George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Graham 34
Lightridge 41, Loudoun County 35
Loudoun Valley 56, Dominion 22
Richlands 46, Honaker 39
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Deep Creek 40
Windsor 50, Appomattox Regional GS 6
