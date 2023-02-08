Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 41, South Burlington 33
Burr & Burton Academy 56, Mount Anthony Union 27
Colchester 62, Missisquoi Valley Union 44
Danville 47, Mid Vermont Christian School 33
Enosburg Falls 42, Middlebury Union 31
Fair Haven Union 42, Springfield 30
Hazen Union 60, Northfield 20
Lake Region Union 48, U-32 34
Leland & Gray Union 58, Bellows Falls Union 37
Milton 60, Winooski 34
North Country Union 70, Mount Abraham Union 38
Oxbow Union 56, Lamoille Union 43
Peoples Academy 49, Lyndon Institute 42
Rice Memorial 54, Mount Mansfield Union 49
Rutland 45, Hartford 28
St. Johnsbury Academy 64, Essex 49
Thetford Academy 57, Montpelier 41
West Rutland 59, Green Mountain Union 36
White River Valley 54, Mount St. Joseph Academy 23
Windsor 55, Otter Valley Union 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/