Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 41, South Burlington 33

Burr & Burton Academy 56, Mount Anthony Union 27

Colchester 62, Missisquoi Valley Union 44

Danville 47, Mid Vermont Christian School 33

Enosburg Falls 42, Middlebury Union 31

Fair Haven Union 42, Springfield 30

Hazen Union 60, Northfield 20

Lake Region Union 48, U-32 34

Leland & Gray Union 58, Bellows Falls Union 37

Milton 60, Winooski 34

North Country Union 70, Mount Abraham Union 38

Oxbow Union 56, Lamoille Union 43

Peoples Academy 49, Lyndon Institute 42

Rice Memorial 54, Mount Mansfield Union 49

Rutland 45, Hartford 28

St. Johnsbury Academy 64, Essex 49

Thetford Academy 57, Montpelier 41

West Rutland 59, Green Mountain Union 36

White River Valley 54, Mount St. Joseph Academy 23

Windsor 55, Otter Valley Union 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

