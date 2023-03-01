Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
South Lyon East 48, Milford 45
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Davison 42, Holly 33
Gaylord 60, Traverse City West 37
L’Anse Creuse 43, Port Huron 41
Midland 42, Bay City Western 39
Division 2=
Bay City John Glenn 61, Carrollton 21
Belding 47, Howard City Tri-County 20
Cadillac 53, Reed City 36
Caro 56, Almont 43
Croswell-Lexington 48, Yale 26
Division 3=
Capac 34, Landmark 19
Gladstone 66, Iron Mountain 48
Harrison 35, Pinconning 19
Holton 46, Lakeview 39
Manistee 56, Grand Traverse Academy 23
Menominee 69, Manistique 50
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 63, Beal City 29
Division 4=
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 45, Blanchard Montabella 41
Brown City 52, Mayville 29
Buckley 55, Bear Lake 13
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 46, Leland 34
Onekama 63, Fife Lake Forest Area 31
Stephenson 44, Flint Powers 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/