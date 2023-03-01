AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

South Lyon East 48, Milford 45

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Davison 42, Holly 33

Gaylord 60, Traverse City West 37

L’Anse Creuse 43, Port Huron 41

Midland 42, Bay City Western 39

Division 2=

Bay City John Glenn 61, Carrollton 21

Belding 47, Howard City Tri-County 20

Cadillac 53, Reed City 36

Caro 56, Almont 43

Croswell-Lexington 48, Yale 26

Division 3=

Capac 34, Landmark 19

Gladstone 66, Iron Mountain 48

Harrison 35, Pinconning 19

Holton 46, Lakeview 39

Manistee 56, Grand Traverse Academy 23

Menominee 69, Manistique 50

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 63, Beal City 29

Division 4=

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 45, Blanchard Montabella 41

Brown City 52, Mayville 29

Buckley 55, Bear Lake 13

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 46, Leland 34

Onekama 63, Fife Lake Forest Area 31

Stephenson 44, Flint Powers 31

