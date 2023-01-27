Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capitan 52, Tularosa 35

Centennial 42, Organ Mountain 33

Cottonwood Classical 42, Santa Fe Prep 29

Dora 53, Gateway Christian 35

Dulce 32, Academy for Technology and The Classics 30

Escalante 62, Penasco 44

Gallup 81, Aztec 28

Kirtland Central 65, Bloomfield 40

Laguna-Acoma 84, Navajo Pine 7

Logan 62, Grady 49

Lordsburg 66, Cloudcroft 21

Mesa Vista 73, Questa 35

Mesilla Valley Christian 41, Cliff 37

Miyamura 57, Shiprock 23

Mora 54, McCurdy 24

Pecos 49, Santa Rosa 46

Rehoboth 60, Shiprock Northwest 41

Sandia Prep 42, Cuba 28

Tohajilee 79, Pine Hill 47

Tse Yi Gai 57, Hozho 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/