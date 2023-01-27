Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capitan 52, Tularosa 35
Centennial 42, Organ Mountain 33
Cottonwood Classical 42, Santa Fe Prep 29
Dora 53, Gateway Christian 35
Dulce 32, Academy for Technology and The Classics 30
Escalante 62, Penasco 44
Gallup 81, Aztec 28
Kirtland Central 65, Bloomfield 40
Laguna-Acoma 84, Navajo Pine 7
Logan 62, Grady 49
Lordsburg 66, Cloudcroft 21
Mesa Vista 73, Questa 35
Mesilla Valley Christian 41, Cliff 37
Miyamura 57, Shiprock 23
Mora 54, McCurdy 24
Pecos 49, Santa Rosa 46
Rehoboth 60, Shiprock Northwest 41
Sandia Prep 42, Cuba 28
Tohajilee 79, Pine Hill 47
Tse Yi Gai 57, Hozho 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/