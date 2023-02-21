Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colman-Egan 54, Canistota 46
Garretson 58, Dell Rapids 53
Lyman 53, Faulkton 47
Potter County 61, Highmore-Harrold 45
Watertown 55, Aberdeen Central 43
West Central 64, Madison 30
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A Region 2=
Estelline/Hendricks 44, Deuel 41
Class A Region 5=
Kimball/White Lake 47, Chamberlain 44
Class B Region 2=
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 62, Flandreau Indian 30
Class B Region 3=
Howard 62, Chester 51
Class B Region 4=
Freeman Academy/Marion 31, Gayville-Volin High School 28
Class B Region 5=
Burke 52, Colome 19
Class B Region 6=
Ipswich 43, Sunshine Bible Academy 29
Class B Region 7=
Oelrichs 57, Crazy Horse 54
Class B Region 8=
Tiospaye Topa 60, McIntosh 50
Wakpala 69, Takini 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/