Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colman-Egan 54, Canistota 46

Garretson 58, Dell Rapids 53

Lyman 53, Faulkton 47

Potter County 61, Highmore-Harrold 45

Watertown 55, Aberdeen Central 43

West Central 64, Madison 30

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A Region 2=

Estelline/Hendricks 44, Deuel 41

Class A Region 5=

Kimball/White Lake 47, Chamberlain 44

Class B Region 2=

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 62, Flandreau Indian 30

Class B Region 3=

Howard 62, Chester 51

Class B Region 4=

Freeman Academy/Marion 31, Gayville-Volin High School 28

Class B Region 5=

Burke 52, Colome 19

Class B Region 6=

Ipswich 43, Sunshine Bible Academy 29

Class B Region 7=

Oelrichs 57, Crazy Horse 54

Class B Region 8=

Tiospaye Topa 60, McIntosh 50

Wakpala 69, Takini 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

