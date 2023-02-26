AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic 53, Steward School 40

Fort Chiswell 52, Eastern Montgomery 50, OT

Grace Christian 28, Regents 23

Holton Arms, Md. 42, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 41

Loudoun County Home School 52, Victory Christian Academy 43

Paul VI Catholic High School 47, Bishop Ireton 44

St. John’s, D.C. 65, Seton School 44

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region A=

Lafayette 31, Norcom 30

Lakeland 43, Hopewell 38

Region D=

Carroll County 72, Lord Botetourt 42

Class 2=

Region D=

Gate City 70, Central - Wise 60

Class 1=

Region A=

Rappahannock 48, K&Q Central 37

Region B=

Rappahannock County 52, Buffalo Gap 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

