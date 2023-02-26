Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic 53, Steward School 40
Fort Chiswell 52, Eastern Montgomery 50, OT
Grace Christian 28, Regents 23
Holton Arms, Md. 42, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 41
Loudoun County Home School 52, Victory Christian Academy 43
Paul VI Catholic High School 47, Bishop Ireton 44
St. John’s, D.C. 65, Seton School 44
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 3=
Region A=
Lafayette 31, Norcom 30
Lakeland 43, Hopewell 38
Region D=
Carroll County 72, Lord Botetourt 42
Class 2=
Region D=
Gate City 70, Central - Wise 60
Class 1=
Region A=
Rappahannock 48, K&Q Central 37
Region B=
Rappahannock County 52, Buffalo Gap 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/