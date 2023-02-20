AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

Regional Semifinal=

A.L. Johnson 63, Autaugaville 27

Loachapoka 35, University Charter 27

Spring Garden 71, Winterboro 30

Class 2A=

Regional Semifinal=

Mars Hill Bible 60, Holly Pond 34

Class 3A=

Regional Semifinal=

Plainview 74, Ohatchee 53

Susan Moore 70, Glencoe 42

Class 4A=

Regional Semifinal=

Priceville 59, St. John Paul II Catholic 37

Class 5A=

Regional Semifinal=

Brewbaker Tech 62, Central - Clay County 45

Charles Henderson 46, Williamson 45

Eufaula 52, St. Paul’s 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

