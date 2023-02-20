Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
Regional Semifinal=
A.L. Johnson 63, Autaugaville 27
Loachapoka 35, University Charter 27
Spring Garden 71, Winterboro 30
Class 2A=
Regional Semifinal=
Mars Hill Bible 60, Holly Pond 34
Class 3A=
Regional Semifinal=
Plainview 74, Ohatchee 53
Susan Moore 70, Glencoe 42
Class 4A=
Regional Semifinal=
Priceville 59, St. John Paul II Catholic 37
Class 5A=
Regional Semifinal=
Brewbaker Tech 62, Central - Clay County 45
Charles Henderson 46, Williamson 45
Eufaula 52, St. Paul’s 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/