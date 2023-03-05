AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Championship=

Class 6A West=

Sub-State 1=

Derby 57, Wichita East 29

Sub-State 2=

Wichita Southeast 57, Liberal 51

Sub-State 3=

Lawrence 78, Wichita South 53

Sub-State 4=

Washburn Rural 45, Topeka 29

Class 6A East=

Sub-State 1=

SM South 54, SM West 44

Sub-State 2=

BV North 58, SM Northwest 40

Sub-State 3=

Olathe Northwest 46, Olathe North 28

Sub-State 4=

Blue Valley 48, Olathe West 36

Class 4A West=

Sub-State 1=

Wellington 66, Chapman 33

Sub-State 2=

McPherson 74, Rock Creek 40

Sub-State 3=

Andale 43, Mulvane 25

Sub-State 4=

Hugoton 58, Circle 31

Class 2A=

Belle Plaine=

Wichita Independent 45, Bluestem 20

Ellis=

Hoxie 60, Smith Center 46

Erie=

Pittsburg Colgan 53, Northeast-Arma 14

Hillsboro=

Hillsboro 46, Bennington 30

Horton=

Riverside 55, Jackson Heights 42

St. Marys=

St. Mary’s 56, Mission Valley 38

Sterling=

Berean Academy 45, Remington 39

Syracuse=

Wichita County 46, Oakley 35

Class 3A=

Eureka=

Eureka 61, Neodesha 46

Garnett-Anderson=

Santa Fe Trail 64, Anderson County 45

Girard=

Frontenac 67, Cherryvale 48

Lakin=

Goodland 49, Cimarron 27

Lyons=

Cheney 52, Hesston 36

Marysville=

Riley County 46, Nemaha Central 41

Perry-Lecompton=

Silver Lake 46, Rossville 26

Russell=

Phillipsburg 51, Southeast Saline 33

Class 4A East=

    • Sub-State 1=

    Bishop Miege 55, Wamego 48

    Sub-State 2=

    Topeka Hayden 42, Fort Scott 40, OT

    Sub-State 3=

    Independence 34, Labette County 27

    Sub-State 4=

    Parsons 41, Louisburg 39

    Class 1A Div I=

    Goessel=

    Canton-Galva 52, Sylvan-Lucas 39

    Kinsley=

    South Gray 51, Hodgeman County 47, OT

    Little River=

    Central Plains 28, St. John 23

    Onaga=

    Doniphan West 44, Centralia 39

    Oswego=

    Olpe 50, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 46

    Oxford=

    Norwich 46, Wichita Classical 21

    Quinter=

    Quinter 53, St. Francis 34

    Washington County=

    Frankfort 50, Osborne 31

    Class 1A Div II=

    Axtell=

    Hanover 59, Linn 41

    Burrton=

    Hutchinson Central Christian 49, Wakefield 30

    Deerfield=

    Bucklin 45, Ashland 28

    Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell=

    Wallace County 50, Golden Plains 46

    Kiowa-South Barber=

    South Haven 30, South Central 25

    Ransom-Western Plains=

    Pawnee Heights 49, Wilson 33

    Tescott=

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 54, Thunder Ridge 35

    Waverly=

    Lebo 53, St. Paul 30

    ___

