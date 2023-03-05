Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Championship=
Class 6A West=
Sub-State 1=
Derby 57, Wichita East 29
Sub-State 2=
Wichita Southeast 57, Liberal 51
Sub-State 3=
Lawrence 78, Wichita South 53
Sub-State 4=
Washburn Rural 45, Topeka 29
Class 6A East=
Sub-State 1=
SM South 54, SM West 44
Sub-State 2=
BV North 58, SM Northwest 40
Sub-State 3=
Olathe Northwest 46, Olathe North 28
Sub-State 4=
Blue Valley 48, Olathe West 36
Class 4A West=
Sub-State 1=
Wellington 66, Chapman 33
Sub-State 2=
McPherson 74, Rock Creek 40
Sub-State 3=
Andale 43, Mulvane 25
Sub-State 4=
Hugoton 58, Circle 31
Class 2A=
Belle Plaine=
Wichita Independent 45, Bluestem 20
Ellis=
Hoxie 60, Smith Center 46
Erie=
Pittsburg Colgan 53, Northeast-Arma 14
Hillsboro=
Hillsboro 46, Bennington 30
Horton=
Riverside 55, Jackson Heights 42
St. Marys=
St. Mary’s 56, Mission Valley 38
Sterling=
Berean Academy 45, Remington 39
Syracuse=
Wichita County 46, Oakley 35
Class 3A=
Eureka=
Eureka 61, Neodesha 46
Garnett-Anderson=
Santa Fe Trail 64, Anderson County 45
Girard=
Frontenac 67, Cherryvale 48
Lakin=
Goodland 49, Cimarron 27
Lyons=
Cheney 52, Hesston 36
Marysville=
Riley County 46, Nemaha Central 41
Perry-Lecompton=
Silver Lake 46, Rossville 26
Russell=
Phillipsburg 51, Southeast Saline 33
Class 4A East=
Sub-State 1=
Bishop Miege 55, Wamego 48
Sub-State 2=
Topeka Hayden 42, Fort Scott 40, OT
Sub-State 3=
Independence 34, Labette County 27
Sub-State 4=
Parsons 41, Louisburg 39
Class 1A Div I=
Goessel=
Canton-Galva 52, Sylvan-Lucas 39
Kinsley=
South Gray 51, Hodgeman County 47, OT
Little River=
Central Plains 28, St. John 23
Onaga=
Doniphan West 44, Centralia 39
Oswego=
Olpe 50, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 46
Oxford=
Norwich 46, Wichita Classical 21
Quinter=
Quinter 53, St. Francis 34
Washington County=
Frankfort 50, Osborne 31
Class 1A Div II=
Axtell=
Hanover 59, Linn 41
Burrton=
Hutchinson Central Christian 49, Wakefield 30
Deerfield=
Bucklin 45, Ashland 28
Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell=
Wallace County 50, Golden Plains 46
Kiowa-South Barber=
South Haven 30, South Central 25
Ransom-Western Plains=
Pawnee Heights 49, Wilson 33
Tescott=
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 54, Thunder Ridge 35
Waverly=
Lebo 53, St. Paul 30
