Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop O’Connell 82, Bishop Ireton 56

Catholic 52, St. Gertrude 36

Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Flint Hill 42

St. Annes-Belfield 70, Potomac 66

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Miller School 70, The Covenant School 35

Norfolk Christian School 56, Seton School 54

Steward School 72, Va. Episcopal 46

Virginia Academy 68, Hampton Roads 27

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Brunswick 35, Kenston Forest 29

Roanoke Catholic 37, New Covenant 35

St. Margaret’s 52, Richmond Christian 37

Walsingham Academy 53, North Cross 42

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Carlisle 63, Grace Christian 16

Chelsea Academy 75, Fuqua School 47

Christ Chapel Academy 41, Denbigh Baptist 21

Grove Avenue Baptist 36, Broadwater Academy 35

