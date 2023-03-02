Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop O’Connell 82, Bishop Ireton 56
Catholic 52, St. Gertrude 36
Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Flint Hill 42
St. Annes-Belfield 70, Potomac 66
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Miller School 70, The Covenant School 35
Norfolk Christian School 56, Seton School 54
Steward School 72, Va. Episcopal 46
Virginia Academy 68, Hampton Roads 27
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Brunswick 35, Kenston Forest 29
Roanoke Catholic 37, New Covenant 35
St. Margaret’s 52, Richmond Christian 37
Walsingham Academy 53, North Cross 42
Division IV=
Quarterfinal=
Carlisle 63, Grace Christian 16
Chelsea Academy 75, Fuqua School 47
Christ Chapel Academy 41, Denbigh Baptist 21
Grove Avenue Baptist 36, Broadwater Academy 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/