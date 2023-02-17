AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 68, Annandale 52

Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Gateway Christian 12

Carlisle 35, New Covenant 27

Christ Chapel Academy 43, Dominion Christian 24

Eastern Montgomery 58, Narrows 36

Fort Chiswell 62, Galax 40

Foxcroft 38, Randolph-Macon Academy 21

Gate City 42, Union 28

George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Auburn 38, OT

Greenbrier Christian 38, Denbigh Baptist 31

Greensville County 61, Arcadia 46

Marion 51, Virginia High 49

Norfolk Academy 39, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Norfolk Christian School 72, TEACH Homeschool 16

Oakcrest 49, Highland-Warrenton 17

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44, Holston 37

Richlands 63, Tazewell 27

Richmond Christian 52, Cristo Rey Richmond 22

South County 54, Falls Church 48

St. Margaret’s 47, Grace Christian 7

StoneBridge School 42, Broadwater Academy 40

Temple Christian 43, Fresta Valley Christian School 39

Woodgrove 67, Stone Bridge 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

