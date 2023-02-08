Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cape Henlopen 67, Sussex Central 20
Charter School of Wilmington 69, First State Military 29
Concord 54, John Dickinson 37
Howard School of Technology 56, Thomas McKean 14
Laurel 57, Delmar 56
Polytech 53, Smyrna 48
Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Odessa 20
St. Peter and Paul, Md. 33, Delmarva Christian 32
Tatnall 64, Tower Hill 46
Ursuline Academy 66, Caravel Academy 42
Woodbridge 74, Lake Forest 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/