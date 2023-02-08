AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Henlopen 67, Sussex Central 20

Charter School of Wilmington 69, First State Military 29

Concord 54, John Dickinson 37

Howard School of Technology 56, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 57, Delmar 56

Polytech 53, Smyrna 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Odessa 20

St. Peter and Paul, Md. 33, Delmarva Christian 32

Tatnall 64, Tower Hill 46

Ursuline Academy 66, Caravel Academy 42

Woodbridge 74, Lake Forest 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

