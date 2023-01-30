Clinton Global Initiative University plans Vanderbilt events

FILE - Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton listen to Didi Bertrand speak at the Clinton Global Initiative on Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. The Clintons announced Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, that they will be joined in Nashville by aspiring leaders and global experts in business, public service and social impact. It will be the initiative's 15th annual meeting, and its first in-person gathering since before the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Clinton Global Initiative University on Monday released details about its annual meeting at Vanderbilt University from March 3-5.

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton announced that they will be joined in Nashville by aspiring leaders and global experts in business, public service and social impact. It will be the initiative’s 15th annual meeting, and its first in-person gathering since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will include participants ranging from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Allyson Felix, a five-time Olympic track and field runner and co-founder of Saysh.

Some of the others include: Melissa Diamond, founder of A Global Voice for Autism; Pashtana Dorani, executive director of LEARN Afghanistan; Sasha Fisher, co-founder and executive director of Spark MicroGrants; Larissa May, founder and executive Director of #HalfTheStory; Ai-jen Poo, president of National Domestic Workers Alliance; Belinda ’Otukolo Saltiban, associate vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion at Vanderbilt; and Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Moms First.

Between working sessions with the Clinton Foundation’s network of leaders, experts and initiative alumni, there will be new “Commitments to Action” announced to address a pressing global challenge with measurable programs.

There will also be community service opportunities and a space to hear inspirational stories from trailblazers and innovators at the program’s “Story Studio.”

Students will learn how to build a more inclusive community at work, how to advocate for communities impacted by climate change, and how challenges can serve as a catalyst for transformation.

Since former President Bill Clinton founded the initiative in 2007, it has included more than 11,800 university students from more than 160 countries, all 50 states and 1,800 institutions of higher education.