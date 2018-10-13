Highlands eyes first day of buck season, MLK Day as high school makeup days

Two days Highlands High School students missed at the start of this school year could come back to haunt them in November and January.

While the rest of Highlands’ students returned to school on Aug. 30, high school students didn’t go back until after Labor Day, on Sept. 4.

District officials kept students out of the school on Aug. 30 and 31 after mold was detected in the building.

The district could not get a waiver from state education officials to avoid having to make up the days.

The days that have been tentatively chosen for students and staff to make them up are Monday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Jan. 21.

Students were scheduled to be off those days under the district’s original calendar. Nov. 26 is the Monday after Thanksgiving and was part of that holiday break. It is also the first day of the rifle hunting season for antlered deer, also known as the “first day of buck.” Jan. 21 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

School board Vice President Michael Masarik said the days were chosen to have one of the missed days made up this year, and one next year.

The school board will vote to make those make up days official when it meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in the library at the high school.