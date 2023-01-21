Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 54, R.C. Hatch 33
Abbeville 63, Barbour County 38
Appalachian 48, Ragland 22
Ashville 39, Hanceville 34
Athens Bible 43, Whitesburg Christian 24
Bob Jones 63, Florence 17
Briarwood Christian 39, Helena 28
Calhoun 39, Central-Hayneville 27
Carroll-Ozark 56, Rehobeth 40
Catholic-Montgomery 58, LAMP 27
Central - Clay County 38, Jemison 25
Clements 62, Elkmont 29
Colbert Heights 42, Phillips-Bear Creek 20
Cold Springs 54, Cleveland 14
Davidson 41, Biloxi, Miss. 38
Deshler 63, St. John Paul II Catholic 25
Elba 76, Pike Liberal Arts 18
Eufaula 49, Headland 23
Foley 58, Fairhope 21
Francis Marion 51, Greene County 20
Geneva 63, Dale County 14
Geneva County 58, Wicksburg 44
Gordo 49, Holy Spirit 28
Gulf Shores 45, B.C. Rain 18
Hartselle 54, Decatur 17
Hazel Green 85, Buckhorn 39
Hewitt-Trussville 57, Chelsea 42
Holly Pond 41, Vinemont 36
Holtville 55, Elmore County 26
Hoover 73, Thompson 42
Hubbertville 56, Berry 24
Huffman 97, Gardendale 18
Isabella 57, Thorsby 52
J.B. Pennington 42, Cullman Christian 18
Jackson 50, Escambia County 26
James Clemens 55, Austin 43
Jasper 48, Ramsay 18
Lawrence County 53, Hardin County, Tenn. 42
LeFlore 64, Faith Academy 44
Marbury 51, Autaugaville 23
Marengo 60, Sweet Water 12
Mary Montgomery 66, Alma Bryant 64
Minor 53, Homewood 52
Mountain Brook 64, Woodlawn 25
Muscle Shoals 46, Athens 31
New Brockton 50, Opp 38
New Hope 53, Madison County 29
Northridge 61, Central-Tuscaloosa 49
Oak Mountain 63, Spain Park 22
Phil Campbell 51, Colbert County 38
Pleasant Grove 71, John Carroll Catholic 31
Prattville Christian Academy 60, Wilcox Central 26
Red Level 52, J.F. Shields 46
Scottsboro 50, Fairview 40
Spanish Fort 40, Baldwin County 24
Sparkman 72, Grissom 38
Springville 48, Locust Fork 36
St. Clair County 74, Westbrook Christian 42
St. James 74, Alabama Christian Academy 45
Sulligent 61, Red Bay 22
T.R. Miller 35, Satsuma 24
Tharptown 44, Sheffield 35
Thomasville 71, Monroe County 43
UMS-Wright 72, Bayside Academy 26
Valley 51, Beauregard 45
Vestavia Hills 56, Tuscaloosa County 20
Vina 67, Cherokee 33
W.S. Neal 47, Straughn 28
Wenonah 60, Fairfield 39
West Point 50, Russellville 40
Westminster Christian Academy 70, Randolph School 44
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 57, Holy Family Catholic 3
Williamson 82, Elberta 13
Winston County 46, Meek 34
Zion Chapel 39, Goshen 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. Oakwood Adventist Academy, ccd.
Woodland vs. Victory Chr., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/