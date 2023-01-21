AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 54, R.C. Hatch 33

Abbeville 63, Barbour County 38

Appalachian 48, Ragland 22

Ashville 39, Hanceville 34

Athens Bible 43, Whitesburg Christian 24

Bob Jones 63, Florence 17

Briarwood Christian 39, Helena 28

Calhoun 39, Central-Hayneville 27

Carroll-Ozark 56, Rehobeth 40

Catholic-Montgomery 58, LAMP 27

Central - Clay County 38, Jemison 25

Clements 62, Elkmont 29

Colbert Heights 42, Phillips-Bear Creek 20

Cold Springs 54, Cleveland 14

Davidson 41, Biloxi, Miss. 38

Deshler 63, St. John Paul II Catholic 25

Elba 76, Pike Liberal Arts 18

Eufaula 49, Headland 23

Foley 58, Fairhope 21

Francis Marion 51, Greene County 20

Geneva 63, Dale County 14

Geneva County 58, Wicksburg 44

Gordo 49, Holy Spirit 28

Gulf Shores 45, B.C. Rain 18

Hartselle 54, Decatur 17

Hazel Green 85, Buckhorn 39

Hewitt-Trussville 57, Chelsea 42

Holly Pond 41, Vinemont 36

Holtville 55, Elmore County 26

Hoover 73, Thompson 42

Hubbertville 56, Berry 24

Huffman 97, Gardendale 18

Isabella 57, Thorsby 52

J.B. Pennington 42, Cullman Christian 18

Jackson 50, Escambia County 26

James Clemens 55, Austin 43

Jasper 48, Ramsay 18

Lawrence County 53, Hardin County, Tenn. 42

LeFlore 64, Faith Academy 44

Marbury 51, Autaugaville 23

Marengo 60, Sweet Water 12

    • Mary Montgomery 66, Alma Bryant 64

    Minor 53, Homewood 52

    Mountain Brook 64, Woodlawn 25

    Muscle Shoals 46, Athens 31

    New Brockton 50, Opp 38

    New Hope 53, Madison County 29

    Northridge 61, Central-Tuscaloosa 49

    Oak Mountain 63, Spain Park 22

    Phil Campbell 51, Colbert County 38

    Pleasant Grove 71, John Carroll Catholic 31

    Prattville Christian Academy 60, Wilcox Central 26

    Red Level 52, J.F. Shields 46

    Scottsboro 50, Fairview 40

    Spanish Fort 40, Baldwin County 24

    Sparkman 72, Grissom 38

    Springville 48, Locust Fork 36

    St. Clair County 74, Westbrook Christian 42

    St. James 74, Alabama Christian Academy 45

    Sulligent 61, Red Bay 22

    T.R. Miller 35, Satsuma 24

    Tharptown 44, Sheffield 35

    Thomasville 71, Monroe County 43

    UMS-Wright 72, Bayside Academy 26

    Valley 51, Beauregard 45

    Vestavia Hills 56, Tuscaloosa County 20

    Vina 67, Cherokee 33

    W.S. Neal 47, Straughn 28

    Wenonah 60, Fairfield 39

    West Point 50, Russellville 40

    Westminster Christian Academy 70, Randolph School 44

    Westminster School at Oak Mountain 57, Holy Family Catholic 3

    Williamson 82, Elberta 13

    Winston County 46, Meek 34

    Zion Chapel 39, Goshen 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Athens vs. Oakwood Adventist Academy, ccd.

    Woodland vs. Victory Chr., ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

