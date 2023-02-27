Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. West Bloomfield (4) (20-2) 74 2. Rockford (21-1) 67 3. Flint Carman Ainsworth (1) (19-0) 65 4. Detroit Renaissance (18-1) 62 5. Grosse Pointe North (19-2) 53 6. Farmington Hills Mercy (19-3) 49 7. Wayne Memorial (17-5) 39 8. Byron Center (19-3) 35 9. Temperance Bedford (21-1) 29 10. DeWitt (20-2) 27

Others receiving votes: Coldwater 18, North Farmington 15, Jackson Northwest 12, Kalamazoo Central 11, Canton Salem 9, Holt 8, Utica Ford 8, Saline 6, 18, Grand Blanc 6, Belleville 5, Lake Orion 2.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (21-0) 75 2. Detroit Edison (16-3) 70 3. Chelsea (21-1) 64 4. Lake Fenton (22-0) 59 5. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (19-3) 56 6. Haslett (21-1) 50 7. Vicksburg (22-0) 44 8. Frankenmuth (19-2) 38 9. Lansing Catholic (17-5) 37 10. North Branch (20-2) 27

Others receiving votes: Goodrich 25, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy 16, Escanaba 11, Detroit Country Day 8, Dearborn Divine Child 6, Big Rapids 5, Redford Westfield Prep 3, Standish-Sterling 3, Olivet 1, Warren Fitzgerald 1, Marysville 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Buchanan (1) (19-1) 70 2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (3) (15-6) 68 3. Blissfield (21-1) 59 4. Lake City (1) (21-1) 55 5. Hancock (19-1) 53 6. Dansville (18-2) 41 7. Hemlock (19-3) 38 8. Traverse City St. Francis (19-2) 36 9. Kent City (19-3) 31 (tie) Niles Brandywine (20-2) 31

Others receiving votes: Sanford-Meridian 21, Calumet 15, Ovid-Elsie 14, McBain 13, Evart 10, Hart 9, Ithaca 7, Sandusky 6, Watervliet 5, Brooklyn Columbia Central 5, Bronson 4, Elk Rapids 3, Plymouth Christian Academy 2, Harbor Springs 2, East Jackson 1, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points 1. Maple City Glen Lake (5) (18-2) 75 2. Kingston (21-1) 68 3. Mackinaw City (21-1) 61 4. Gaylord St. Mary (19-3) 58 5. St. Charles (20-2) 54 6. Petersburg Summerfield (19-3) 42 7. Norway (19-3) 27 8. Baraga (17-5) 24 9. Martin (17-4) 23 (tie) Pittsford (18-3) 23

Others receiving votes: Portland St. Patrick 20, Cedarville 18, Colon 14, Hillman 13, Lake Linden-Hubbell 13, Fowler 12, Brethren 11, Morenci 11, Ontonagon 9, Genesee Christian 6, Ewen-Trout Creek 5, Carney-Nadeau 4, Manistee Catholic Central 4, Indian River-Inland Lakes 3, Adrian Lenawee Christian 2.