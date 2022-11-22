Ocean Springs superintendent announces retirement

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — The superintendent of a Mississippi Gulf Coast school district announced plans Tuesday to retire after 10 years in the post.

Bonita Coleman was appointed superintendent of Ocean Springs School District in June 2012.

“We all know that there are seasons to life and as I close this chapter and enter retirement on July 1, 2023, I will forever be grateful to OSSD, and the community of Ocean Springs, for welcoming me with open arms and showing me what it means to be a Greyhound,” Coleman said in a statement. “This district has been my greatest joy and I am so proud of the efforts that we have made for our children.”

Joe Cloyd, president of the district’s board of trustees, said Coleman has been an incredible asset.

“Her strong leadership and advocacy for the children guided our district to consistently being one of the top-performing school districts in the state,” Cloyd said. “She will be incredibly missed and we wish her a relaxing retirement.”

Under Coleman’s leadership the district has maintained an A rating for nine consecutive years, was ranked second in the state for accountability and high performance and has been recognized worldwide for excellence in academics, arts and athletics.

Upon her retirement at the end of the current school year, Coleman plans to move to the Jackson area to be closer to family.

Since superintendents are now appointed in Mississippi, her replacement will be selected by the school board.