Police patrols announced after 1 teen killed, 2nd wounded

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in a New Jersey school district have announced new measures aimed at stemming violence following a stabbing outside a high school last week that killed one teenager and wounded another.

Paterson Public Schools said Monday that police had agreed to provide walking police patrols on streets around Paterson’s Eastside High School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday.

Officials say their will also be a “visible presence” on those streets by members of a local nonprofit, the Paterson Healing Collective, created in partnership with St. Joseph’s University Medical Center to provide support and intervention for survivors of violence.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office said Friday that a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death and a 16-year-old youth seriously wounded in a fight outside the school as students were being dismissed Friday afternoon. Authorities haven’t said whether the victims were students at the school. No arrests have been announced.