Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Newcastle 61, Buffalo 42
Powell 52, Thermopolis 25
WHSAA Regional=
Class 2A=
East=
Championship=
Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Sundance 36
Consolation=
Burns 57, Lusk 42
Tongue River 55, Pine Bluffs 36
West=
Championship=
Rocky Mountain 46, Wyoming Indian 34
Consolation=
Kemmerer 36, Wind River 33
Shoshoni 49, Big Piney 42
Third Place=
Kemmerer 40, Shoshoni 32
Class 1A=
East=
Championship=
Southeast 43, Upton 33
Consolation=
Arvada-Clearmont 47, Hulett 43
Rock River 33, Kaycee 27
West=
Championship=
Cokeville 54, Burlington 52
Consolation=
Encampment 38, Saratoga 33, OT
Little Snake River 44, Riverside 40, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/