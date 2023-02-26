AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Newcastle 61, Buffalo 42

Powell 52, Thermopolis 25

WHSAA Regional=

Class 2A=

East=

Championship=

Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Sundance 36

Consolation=

Burns 57, Lusk 42

Tongue River 55, Pine Bluffs 36

West=

Championship=

Rocky Mountain 46, Wyoming Indian 34

Consolation=

Kemmerer 36, Wind River 33

Shoshoni 49, Big Piney 42

Third Place=

Kemmerer 40, Shoshoni 32

Class 1A=

East=

Championship=

Southeast 43, Upton 33

Consolation=

Arvada-Clearmont 47, Hulett 43

Rock River 33, Kaycee 27

West=

Championship=

Cokeville 54, Burlington 52

Consolation=

Encampment 38, Saratoga 33, OT

Little Snake River 44, Riverside 40, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

