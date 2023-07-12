The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021
U.S. News

North Carolina Republicans introduce public education overhaul in dwindling days of session

FILE - State Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, answers questions about his bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial topics during a House Education Committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., March 14, 2023. As the North Carolina legislative session winds down for the summer and budget negotiations plod along, House Republicans are proposing an eleventh-hour overhaul of public education laws that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents and lawmakers more control. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)

FILE - State Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, answers questions about his bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial topics during a House Education Committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., March 14, 2023. As the North Carolina legislative session winds down for the summer and budget negotiations plod along, House Republicans are proposing an eleventh-hour overhaul of public education laws that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents and lawmakers more control. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As the North Carolina legislative session winds down and budget negotiations plod along, House Republicans are pitching an eleventh-hour overhaul of public education laws that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents and lawmakers more control.

Republican committee chairs pulled the proposal — introduced earlier Wednesday — from the House Education Committee after they decided their members needed more time to review it and assess its potential impacts, said co-chair Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County.

The bill is not dead, just on pause, he said, adding that he’s optimistic it will pass the House this year. It remains to be seen whether the Senate, which did not convene Wednesday, will have an appetite for the assortment of House priorities contained in the proposal.

Other news
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks at a news conference while state House Democratic members watch at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, July 12, 2013. Stein and other Democrats criticized Republican legislators for failing to approve a two-year state budget before the new fiscal year began July 1, saying it's delaying the expansion of Medicaid and making it harder to hire and retain teachers and law enforcement (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)
With state budget talks extending, North Carolina Democrats criticize GOP for delay
A North Carolina state budget is already late, so that’s giving Democrats at the General Assembly fodder to criticize their Republican colleagues for failing to complete a deal. 2024 gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Josh Stein joined House Democrats at a news conference Wednesday to thro
FILE - North Carolina State Sen. Mike Woodard speaks on the floor of the senate during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly called to consider repeal of NC HB2 in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Woodard filed on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to be a candidate for mayor of Durham this fall. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
North Carolina state Sen. Woodard running to become Durham mayor
North Carolina state Sen. Mike Woodard has filed to be a candidate for mayor of Durham this fall. Woodard is a Democrat who’s served in the General Assembly since 2013.
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
North Carolina medical marijuana bill likely dead for this year, House speaker says
A top North Carolina legislator says a bill that would legalize marijuana use for medicinal purposes is probably dead for the rest of this year’s General Assembly session.
Attorney Taylor Meehan talks with Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson during a break in oral arguments for a case challenging the state's congressional districts before the Utah Supreme Court in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)
Utah high court scrutinizes process that sliced state’s most Democrat-heavy county into 4 districts
The Utah Supreme Court grilled attorneys representing the state over their claim that courts shouldn’t intervene in the Republican-controlled Legislature’s decision to carve up Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County into four congressional districts.

House Democrats raised alarms about several provisions, including one that would allow local school boards to fire superintendents or automatically dock their pay if parents present five affidavits demonstrating that a superintendent violated their right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. The bill establishes a parent’s right to appeal those cases to a superior court and collect damages.

“This basically just says, if you allow that kind of bad actor to promulgate throughout your system and you do it five times, there’s a pattern there, so chances are, you need to find other work somewhere else,” Torbett said.

The General Assembly would also give itself greater authority over the State Board of Education under the proposal, which calls for a new commission to recommend academic standards to the board. The GOP-controlled House and Senate could each appoint six commission members, and the Democratic governor could appoint six of his own.

Children would also need parental consent under the bill to access libraries, school extracurriculars and mental health services. Parents would have more opportunities to review and challenge books or other instructional materials and would have full access to their child’s library records.

New rules for teachers would require them to publish a detailed syllabus at the beginning of every semester and to inform parents if a student self-identifies as a gender different from their sex assigned at birth. A similar provision appears in an education bill vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, which the legislature’s Republican supermajority could enact over his opposition as early as next Wednesday.

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives called the bill a “continued assault on public education” and warned it would make school a hostile place for students and teachers alike.

Other Democrats, including Reps. Julie von Haefen of Wake County and Amos Quick of Guilford County, criticized Republicans for introducing a bill that they said could worsen the state’s teacher shortage by imposing more restrictions on educators. Finalizing a budget that adequately funds schools and improves teacher pay should be the priority, they said.

“This is the type of legislation that people ought to be running up here and protesting because you’re already doing your best to run teachers out of public education,” Reives said of Republican legislators. “And then doing things like these to make it an untenable environment is reprehensible.”

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.