AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Sub-Regional Round=

A.L. Johnson 81, Holy Spirit 36

Addison 57, Hubbertville 36

Autaugaville 35, Billingsley 32

Covenant Christian 57, Hackleburg 38

Elba 55, Georgiana 30

Jefferson Christian Academy 57, Wadley 52

Leroy 58, Choctaw County 50

Loachapoka 58, Calhoun 24

Marengo 38, McIntosh 17

Marion County 66, Sumiton Christian 20

Shoals Christian 48, Belgreen 44

Skyline 79, Cedar Bluff 27

Spring Garden 79, Woodville 36

University Charter 64, South Lamar 50

Winterboro 64, Appalachian 35

Class 2A State=

Sub-Regional Round=

Abbeville 41, Cottonwood 37

Cold Springs 68, Cornerstone School 40

Decatur Heritage 56, Tanner 42

Francis Marion 74, Isabella 50

Holly Pond 64, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 37

Ider 65, Collinsville 46

Locust Fork 57, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 22

Luverne 57, J.U. Blacksher 50

Mars Hill Bible 67, Lamar County 43

Pisgah 93, Sand Rock 67

Pleasant Valley 63, Horseshoe Bend 58

ADVERTISEMENT

Sulligent 37, Lexington 33

Tuscaloosa Academy 42, B.B. Comer 40

Class 3A State=

Sub-Regional Round=

Bibb County 57, Wilcox Central 46

Carbon Hill 54, Childersburg 52

Clements 51, Phil Campbell 36

Dora 54, Northside 36

Geneva 49, LAMP 24

Glencoe 66, Piedmont 50

Good Hope 77, Cordova 9

Handley 56, Jacksonville 43

Sports

  • Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their head coach

  • Cardinals hire Eagles coordinator Gannon as next coach

  • Derek Carr hits open market after release from Raiders

  • Chiefs revel in Super Bowl win, then get into offseason work

    • Houston Academy 47, New Brockton 41

    Lauderdale County 57, Danville 34

    Midfield 61, Gordo 25

    Mobile Christian 49, Hillcrest-Evergreen 34

    New Hope 58, Etowah 40

    Ohatchee 73, Saks 25

    Pike County 53, Ashford 23

    Plainview 70, Vinemont 31

    Prattville Christian Academy 81, Montevallo 18

    Priceville 79, Hamilton 58

    Southside-Selma 53, Monroe County 19

    St. James 77, Beulah 28

    St. John Paul II Catholic 49, Rogers 32

    Straughn 51, Cottage Hill 35

    Sumter Central High School 42, Thomasville 32

    Susan Moore 72, Sylvania 42

    Trinity Presbyterian 73, Randolph County 16

    Class 4A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    Hale County 54, Fultondale 21

    Oneonta 56, Madison County 46

    Talladega 50, Cherokee County 46

    UMS-Wright 43, T.R. Miller 36

    Class 5A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    Arab 47, Sardis 30

    Brewbaker Tech 56, Holtville 38

    Central - Clay County 44, Beauregard 39

    East Limestone 61, West Point 51

    Guntersville 50, Douglas 31

    Jasper 46, Wenonah 38

    Marbury 55, Selma 43

    Pleasant Grove 40, Ramsay 38

    Southside-Gadsden 54, Moody 31

    Springville 63, Alexandria 37

    ADVERTISEMENT

    St. Paul’s 44, Gulf Shores 35

    Sylacauga 55, Valley 52

    Williamson 43, LeFlore 34

    Class 6A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    Briarwood Christian 56, Chilton County 44

    Carver-Montgomery 50, Pike Road 21

    Clay-Chalkville 62, Cullman 37

    Hazel Green 66, Athens 10

    Hillcrest 48, McAdory 30

    Huffman 52, Gadsden 29

    McGill-Toolen 40, Blount 26

    Mortimer Jordan 52, Hartselle 36

    Muscle Shoals 53, Lee-Huntsville 48

    Northridge 70, Hueytown 35

    Oxford 62, Pell City 43

    Park Crossing 58, Stanhope Elmore 22

    Parker 55, Center Point 16

    Pelham 63, Calera 25

    Shades Valley 57, Gadsden 48

    Theodore 57, Spanish Fort 46

    Class 21A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    Highland Home 60, Washington County 52

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.