Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
A.L. Johnson 81, Holy Spirit 36
Addison 57, Hubbertville 36
Autaugaville 35, Billingsley 32
Covenant Christian 57, Hackleburg 38
Elba 55, Georgiana 30
Jefferson Christian Academy 57, Wadley 52
Leroy 58, Choctaw County 50
Loachapoka 58, Calhoun 24
Marengo 38, McIntosh 17
Marion County 66, Sumiton Christian 20
Shoals Christian 48, Belgreen 44
Skyline 79, Cedar Bluff 27
Spring Garden 79, Woodville 36
University Charter 64, South Lamar 50
Winterboro 64, Appalachian 35
Class 2A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Abbeville 41, Cottonwood 37
Cold Springs 68, Cornerstone School 40
Decatur Heritage 56, Tanner 42
Francis Marion 74, Isabella 50
Holly Pond 64, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 37
Ider 65, Collinsville 46
Locust Fork 57, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 22
Luverne 57, J.U. Blacksher 50
Mars Hill Bible 67, Lamar County 43
Pisgah 93, Sand Rock 67
Pleasant Valley 63, Horseshoe Bend 58
Sulligent 37, Lexington 33
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, B.B. Comer 40
Class 3A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Bibb County 57, Wilcox Central 46
Carbon Hill 54, Childersburg 52
Clements 51, Phil Campbell 36
Dora 54, Northside 36
Geneva 49, LAMP 24
Glencoe 66, Piedmont 50
Good Hope 77, Cordova 9
Handley 56, Jacksonville 43
Houston Academy 47, New Brockton 41
Lauderdale County 57, Danville 34
Midfield 61, Gordo 25
Mobile Christian 49, Hillcrest-Evergreen 34
New Hope 58, Etowah 40
Ohatchee 73, Saks 25
Pike County 53, Ashford 23
Plainview 70, Vinemont 31
Prattville Christian Academy 81, Montevallo 18
Priceville 79, Hamilton 58
Southside-Selma 53, Monroe County 19
St. James 77, Beulah 28
St. John Paul II Catholic 49, Rogers 32
Straughn 51, Cottage Hill 35
Sumter Central High School 42, Thomasville 32
Susan Moore 72, Sylvania 42
Trinity Presbyterian 73, Randolph County 16
Class 4A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Hale County 54, Fultondale 21
Oneonta 56, Madison County 46
Talladega 50, Cherokee County 46
UMS-Wright 43, T.R. Miller 36
Class 5A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Arab 47, Sardis 30
Brewbaker Tech 56, Holtville 38
Central - Clay County 44, Beauregard 39
East Limestone 61, West Point 51
Guntersville 50, Douglas 31
Jasper 46, Wenonah 38
Marbury 55, Selma 43
Pleasant Grove 40, Ramsay 38
Southside-Gadsden 54, Moody 31
Springville 63, Alexandria 37
St. Paul’s 44, Gulf Shores 35
Sylacauga 55, Valley 52
Williamson 43, LeFlore 34
Class 6A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Briarwood Christian 56, Chilton County 44
Carver-Montgomery 50, Pike Road 21
Clay-Chalkville 62, Cullman 37
Hazel Green 66, Athens 10
Hillcrest 48, McAdory 30
Huffman 52, Gadsden 29
McGill-Toolen 40, Blount 26
Mortimer Jordan 52, Hartselle 36
Muscle Shoals 53, Lee-Huntsville 48
Northridge 70, Hueytown 35
Oxford 62, Pell City 43
Park Crossing 58, Stanhope Elmore 22
Parker 55, Center Point 16
Pelham 63, Calera 25
Shades Valley 57, Gadsden 48
Theodore 57, Spanish Fort 46
Class 21A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Highland Home 60, Washington County 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/