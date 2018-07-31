Pittsburgh Housing Authority awards $200k in college scholarships to residents

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh awarded 10 authority residents college scholarships that total $20,000 per student.

Each student will receive $5,000 each year for four years towards college tuition.

Clean Slate E3 and NEED, a nonprofit minority higher education assistance program based in Pittsburgh, provided $200,000 for the scholarships.

Scholarship recipients include Salvator Gaharue, Monique Coates, Mahogany Bunch, Angaziya Melenge and Donald Brown III of Northview Heights; Keanne Griffin and Keanne Bowles-White of the Hill District; Shalece Craighead of Larimer; Aniya Jackson of Garfield, and Dawnell Davis-White of Brookline.

Clean Slate E3 has been awarding scholarships to HACP residents since 2009 and has partnered with NEED since 2012.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a Angaziya Melenge’s name.