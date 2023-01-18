BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Minnetonka 16-2-0 1

2. Gentry Academy 15-1-0 2

3. Edina 12-3-1 4

4. Hill-Murray 14-2-1 5

5. Andover 13-3-0 2

6. Holy Family 14-4-1 7

7. Maple Grove 13-4-1 6

8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 13-3-1 9

9. Benilde-St Margaret’s 10-4-2 10

10. Stillwater 14-4-0 8

11. Moorhead 12-5-0 11

12. Lakeville North 14-5-0 12

13. Lakeville South 14-2-0 13

14. Roseville/Mahtomedi 13-5-0 19

15. Rogers 9-8-1 16

16. North Wright COunty 7-7-0 20

17. Blake 9-9-0 15

18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 10-5-2 18

19. Northfield 11-6-0 14

20. (T) Grand Rapis/Greenway 12-7-0 NR

20. (T) Woodbury 13-6-0 17

Other Teams Receiving Votes:

Owatonna, Eastview, East Ridge, Bemidji, Rosemount, Alexandria, , Elk River/Zimmerman, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Brainerd/Little Falls, Roseau.

Class A

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Warroad 14-2-1 1

2. Academy of Holy Angels 13-3-1 2

3. Proctor/Hermantown 12-4-2 3

4. Simley 14-4-1 5

5. Orono 12-3-4 4

6. Mound Westonka/SWC 13-5-0 6

7. South St. Paul 14-4-1 7

8. Dodge County 13-4-0 8

9.Crookston 13-4-1 10

10. Duluth Marshall 13-5-1 9

11. Mankato East/Loyola 14-4-0 11

12. Fergus Falls 16-4-1 12

13. Albert Lea 11-6-0 17

14. Luverne 11-5-0 15

15. Delano/Rockford 10-8-1 13

16. Moose Lake Area 9-5-1 14

17. Willmar 9-5-1 18

18. New Ulm 11-6-1 19

19. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 10-9-0 NR

20. Chisago Lakes 8-9-0 16

Others Receiving Votes:

River Lakes, Hutchinson, Minneapolis, Breck, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Waseca.