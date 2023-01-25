BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Minnetonka 18-2-0 1

2. Hill-Murray 16-2-1 4

3. Gentry Academy 17-2-0 2

4. Edina 14-4-1 3

5. Andover 16-3-0 5

6. Holy Family 15-5-1 6

7. Maple Grove 15-4-1 7

8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 15-4-1 8

9. Stillwater 16-4-0 10

10. Lakeville South 17-2-0 13

11. Moorehead 14-6-0 11

12. benilde-St. Margaret’s 12-5-2 9

13. Lakeville North 15-6-0 12

14. Apple Valley 15-5-1 NR

15. Roseville/Mahtomedi 13-7-1 14

16. Grand Rapids/Greenway 13-9-0 20

17. Northfield 13-6-0 19

18. North Wright County 8-9-1 16

19. Blake 10-10-0 17

20. Rogers 10-8-1 15

Other Teams Receiving Votes:

Owatonna, Eastview, Bemidji, Rosemount, Elk River/Zimmerman, Prior Lake, Brainerd/Little Falls, Roseau.

Class A

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Warroad 19-2-1 1

2. Academy of Holy Angels 16-3-1 2

3. Proctor/Hermantown 13-5-2 3

4. Simley 17-4-1 4

5. Orono 13-3-4 5

6. South St. Paul 17-4-1 7

7. Luverne 14-5-0 14

8. Dodge County 14-5-0 8

9. Mound Westonka/SWC 14-6-0 6

10. Fergus Falls 17-4-1 12

11. Duluth Marshall 14-5-1 10

12. Crookston 13-5-2 9

13. Mankat East 14-5-0 11

14. Albert Lea 12-6-0 13

15. Delano/Rockford 11-8-1 15

16. Moose Lake Area 11-7-1 16

17. Litchfield-Dassel/Cokato 9-8-3 19

18. Willmar 11-6-1 17

19. Rock Ridge 11-8-0 NR

20. New Ulm 12-8-1 18

Others Receiving Votes:

River Lakes, Hutchinson, Minneapolis, Breck, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Waseca.