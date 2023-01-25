BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll
The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:
TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Minnetonka 18-2-0 1
2. Hill-Murray 16-2-1 4
3. Gentry Academy 17-2-0 2
4. Edina 14-4-1 3
5. Andover 16-3-0 5
6. Holy Family 15-5-1 6
7. Maple Grove 15-4-1 7
8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 15-4-1 8
9. Stillwater 16-4-0 10
10. Lakeville South 17-2-0 13
11. Moorehead 14-6-0 11
12. benilde-St. Margaret’s 12-5-2 9
13. Lakeville North 15-6-0 12
14. Apple Valley 15-5-1 NR
15. Roseville/Mahtomedi 13-7-1 14
16. Grand Rapids/Greenway 13-9-0 20
17. Northfield 13-6-0 19
18. North Wright County 8-9-1 16
19. Blake 10-10-0 17
20. Rogers 10-8-1 15
Add Page Element
Text Block
Other Teams Receiving Votes:
Owatonna, Eastview, Bemidji, Rosemount, Elk River/Zimmerman, Prior Lake, Brainerd/Little Falls, Roseau.
TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Warroad 19-2-1 1
2. Academy of Holy Angels 16-3-1 2
3. Proctor/Hermantown 13-5-2 3
4. Simley 17-4-1 4
5. Orono 13-3-4 5
6. South St. Paul 17-4-1 7
7. Luverne 14-5-0 14
8. Dodge County 14-5-0 8
9. Mound Westonka/SWC 14-6-0 6
10. Fergus Falls 17-4-1 12
11. Duluth Marshall 14-5-1 10
12. Crookston 13-5-2 9
13. Mankat East 14-5-0 11
14. Albert Lea 12-6-0 13
15. Delano/Rockford 11-8-1 15
16. Moose Lake Area 11-7-1 16
17. Litchfield-Dassel/Cokato 9-8-3 19
18. Willmar 11-6-1 17
19. Rock Ridge 11-8-0 NR
20. New Ulm 12-8-1 18
Add Page Element
Text Block
Others Receiving Votes:
River Lakes, Hutchinson, Minneapolis, Breck, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Waseca.