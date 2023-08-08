Test results show Delaware students are continuing to struggle after post-COVID return to classrooms

Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
REMOVES INCORRECT SECOND SENTENCE FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
2023 MTV VMA nominations
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Education

Test results show Delaware students are continuing to struggle after post-COVID return to classrooms

By RANDALL CHASE
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware public school students continue to have trouble making the grade, according to statewide test results released Tuesday.

Test results for the 2022-2023 school year show that only 40% of students in grades 3-8 scored proficiently in English language arts, a decline of 2 percentage points from last year. Less than one-third of students in grades 3-8, just 32%, scored proficiently in math, which represented an improvement of 2 percentage points.

Among high school students taking the SAT, 44% scored proficiently in reading, a decline of 3 percentage points. Less than one-fourth, 23%, scored proficiently in math, one percentage point worse than last year. On the essay test, 42% scored proficiently, an improvement of 4 percentage points.

In science, 24% of fifth-graders scored proficiently, up 3 percentage points from last year; while 16% of eighth-graders scored proficiently, a decline of 1 percentage point. Among high school biology students, 22% scored proficiently, a decline of 4 percentage points.

In social studies, 26% of eleventh-graders rated proficient, an increase of 2 percentage points from last year.

“We know recovery will take time, and we will not be deterred,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said in a prepared statement, referring to the academic damage from COVID-era school shutdowns and the subsequent emphasis on online learning.

Test results from 2019, before the COVID shutdowns, were considerably better than results from this year or last year, with 53% percent English language proficiency and 44% math proficiency, in grades 3-8.

The 2019 scores, however, showed little improvement over the preceding three years.

Statewide math proficiency in grades 3-8 remained stagnant at 44% from 2016 through 2019, except for an uptick of one percentage point, to 45%, in 2017. English language proficiency dropped from 55% in 2016 to 54% percent in both 2017 and 2018 before sliding further to 53% in 2019.

On the SAT, statewide proficiency in 2016 was 53% in English and 31% in math. The proficiency in English remained at 53% in 2017, while math proficiency dropped 2 percentage points to 29%. Proficiency continued to decline in 2018, to 50% and 28% for English and math, respectively. In 2019, statewide English proficiency dropped again, to 48%, while math proficiency remained unchanged at 28%.