AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 55, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 23

Albany 57, Little Falls 32

Alexandria 85, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49

Annandale 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

Austin 49, Mankato West 45

Barnesville 43, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35

Becker 71, Princeton 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78, Chanhassen 50

Blaine 44, Andover 43

Brandon-Evansville 55, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 10

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 81, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 64

Cambridge-Isanti 51, Monticello 41

Canby 54, Yellow Medicine East 47

Cass Lake-Bena 107, Laporte 13

Centennial 59, Anoka 54

Chaska 88, Bloomington Jefferson 67

Chisago Lakes 44, North Branch 43

Crookston 58, Ada-Borup 47

Crosby-Ironton 69, Park Rapids 56

Delano 58, Mound Westonka 50

Detroit Lakes 62, St. Cloud 38

Eagan 51, Prior Lake 46

Eastview 52, Lakeville South 44

Elk River 64, Park Center 54

Farmington 52, Shakopee 47

Fertile-Beltrami 79, Clearbrook-Gonvick 42

ADVERTISEMENT

Foley 68, Mora 25

Grand Meadow 40, Fillmore Central 36

Hastings 46, Hill-Murray 35

Hawley 66, Breckenridge 57

Hayfield 50, Blooming Prairie 48

Holdingford 51, Royalton 50

Hopkins 74, Lakeville North 48

Hutchinson 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 43

Jackson County Central 79, Blue Earth Area 35

Sports

  • Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

  • American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

  • NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    • Jordan 55, Holy Family Catholic 48

    Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Renville County West 33

    Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 36, Norwood-Young America 35

    Luverne 45, Pipestone 42

    Mabel-Canton 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59, OT

    Mahnomen/Waubun 60, Bagley 43

    Mahtomedi 67, Simley 22

    Mankato East 54, Rochester Century 39

    Maple Grove 89, Champlin Park 67

    Maple River 64, Medford 33

    Marshall 68, Windom 39

    Mesabi East 64, Cook County 47

    Milaca 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 42

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 77, Minneapolis Edison 40

    Minneapolis Southwest 46, Minneapolis South 23

    Minneota 73, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52

    Minnetonka 75, Edina 46

    Montevideo 60, New Ulm 56

    Moorhead 50, Fergus Falls 31

    Nevis 47, Pine River-Backus 30

    New Life Academy 52, Math and Science Academy 22

    New London-Spicer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 49

    New Prague 83, St. Louis Park 57

    North St. Paul 49, South St. Paul 41

    Northern Freeze 70, Warroad 35

    Osakis 43, Melrose 36

    Osseo 80, Coon Rapids 74

    Park Christian 61, Sacred Heart 51

    Paynesville 45, Kimball 43

    Pelican Rapids 38, Wadena-Deer Creek 35

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Perham 70, Frazee 43

    Pine City 66, Braham 42

    Proctor 58, Duluth Marshall 53

    Red Lake Falls 55, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 54

    Red Rock Central 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39

    Richfield 65, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 28

    Rochester John Marshall 57, Northfield 48

    Rochester Mayo 70, Albert Lea 40

    Rockford 44, Dassel-Cokato 26

    Rogers 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 47

    Rosemount 74, Burnsville 54

    Rush City 72, East Central 55

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Lakeview 46

    Sartell-St. Stephen 59, Rocori 37

    Sauk Centre 47, BOLD 44

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Wabasso 58

    South Ridge 68, Deer River 39

    Spectrum 64, West Lutheran 41

    St. Anthony 64, Bloomington Kennedy 50

    St. Charles 64, Spring Grove 53

    St. Croix Prep 53, Nova Classical Academy 18

    St. James Area 85, Redwood Valley 55

    St. Michael-Albertville 100, Buffalo 51

    ADVERTISEMENT

    St. Paul Central 44, St. Paul Highland Park 37

    St. Paul Harding 36, Hope Academy 31

    St. Paul Humboldt 50, Washington Tech 48

    Superior, Wis. 66, Cloquet 32

    Tartan 46, Two Rivers 34

    Totino-Grace 62, Spring Lake Park 55

    Triton 60, Randolph 57

    Underwood 69, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55

    Visitation 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 35

    Wayzata 54, Eden Prairie 52

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56, Mountain Lake Area 50

    Willmar 49, Brainerd 47

    Winona 38, Faribault 31

    Zimmerman 91, Pierz 86

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51, Pine Island 31

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Como Park, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.