Stax offers free soul music event for Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The foundation associated with the Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Stax Music Academy says a new multimedia presentation celebrating Black History Month is now available for viewing online.

The Memphis-based Soulsville Foundation said its third virtual Black History Month presentation became available for viewers Feb. 3.

Stax Museum and the youth music academy were born from the former Stax Records, the Memphis recording studio where Otis Redding, the Staple Singers, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Booker T. and the M.G.s and other soul legends cut classic songs during the 1960s and 1970s.

Entitled “Soul of America: The Evolution of Soulsville,” the presentation is free of charge and would be of interest for students, educators, schools and other youth organizations, the foundation said.

The presentation consists of music videos resembling a low-budget 1970s film, the foundation said. It includes video by academy students covering Stax hits.

The film comes with study guides covering Blaxploitation films, the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers strike, Ida B. Wells, civil rights movement photography and other topics, the foundation said.

The virtual presentation began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the presentation can be found here and here.