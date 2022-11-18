Tennessee elementary teacher is recipient of Milken Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in Tennessee is the recipient of the Milken Educator Award, which carries a $25,000 cash prize.

Alexa Guynes of Dogwood Elementary School in Germantown Municipal Schools was chosen “for modeling excellence in education,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release Thursday.

Germantown is a suburb of Memphis.

“Ms. Guynes makes learning fun and has a heart for students,” said Jason Manuel, director of schools for the Germantown district. “She helps to challenge young minds, but also helps to grow her students as people.”

The Milken National Educator Awards were created in 1987. Tennessee joined the Milken Educator Award program in 1992, and 68 Tennessee educators have been awarded a total of $1.65 million, the state Education Department said.